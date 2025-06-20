Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a larger cover display, thinner build, lighter body and deeper Galaxy AI integration. Samsung is expected to unveil the foldable at Unpacked on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image: Samsung)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which may take place on July 9. Ahead of the launch, alleged official renders have surfaced online revealing the foldable in Blue Shadow and Jet Black colour options. According to a report by Android Headlines, two more colour variants may also be on the way.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Going by the renders, it is expected that the next book-style foldable from Samsung would boast a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports suggest the Fold 7 could measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm when unfolded. According to Android Headlines, a redesigned hinge is a key factor contributing to the device’s reduced thickness and lighter build.
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to weigh 215 grams, about 24 grams lighter than the Fold 6. The lighter form factor aligns with Samsung’s broader effort to make foldables more portable and user-friendly.

Bigger cover display, larger main screen

Samsung has consistently widened the outer display with each Fold iteration, and this year is expected to be no different. The cover display on the Fold 7 may measure 6.5-inch, up from 6.3-inch on the Fold 6, and could feature a more traditional aspect ratio. This also suggests that the internal screen might expand to 8.2-inch, offering a more immersive experience.
 
The Fold 7 is expected to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest book-style foldable to date. As per 9To5Google, it could measure 9mm folded and 4.54mm unfolded. The phone is also likely to feature deeper Galaxy AI integration, including system-wide enhancements and voice-enabled features.
 
Samsung teasers have further fueled speculation about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, a new high-end variant in the Fold series that could introduce performance upgrades and premium materials.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 may debut alongside

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event. Reports suggest the clamshell-style foldable could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, marking a departure from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in foldables.
 
According to TomsGuide, the Flip 7 may bring a larger 4-inch cover display, software-based camera improvements, and fresh case designs. AI enhancements driven by Gemini AI are expected to feature prominently.
 
Android Central reports that the Flip 7 may benefit from improved power efficiency and a less visible crease due to new blue phosphorescent OLED material. Samsung is also said to be working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, which may feature scaled-down specifications.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Essay aid or cognitive crutch? MIT study tests the cost of writing with AI

Tech wrap June 19: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, Nothing Phone 3, iOS 18.6

YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story