Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which may take place on July 9. Ahead of the launch, alleged official renders have surfaced online revealing the foldable in Blue Shadow and Jet Black colour options. According to a report by Android Headlines, two more colour variants may also be on the way.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Going by the renders, it is expected that the next book-style foldable from Samsung would boast a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports suggest the Fold 7 could measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm when unfolded. According to Android Headlines, a redesigned hinge is a key factor contributing to the device’s reduced thickness and lighter build.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to weigh 215 grams, about 24 grams lighter than the Fold 6. The lighter form factor aligns with Samsung’s broader effort to make foldables more portable and user-friendly. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work Bigger cover display, larger main screen Samsung has consistently widened the outer display with each Fold iteration, and this year is expected to be no different. The cover display on the Fold 7 may measure 6.5-inch, up from 6.3-inch on the Fold 6, and could feature a more traditional aspect ratio. This also suggests that the internal screen might expand to 8.2-inch, offering a more immersive experience.

The Fold 7 is expected to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest book-style foldable to date. As per 9To5Google, it could measure 9mm folded and 4.54mm unfolded. The phone is also likely to feature deeper Galaxy AI integration, including system-wide enhancements and voice-enabled features. Samsung teasers have further fueled speculation about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, a new high-end variant in the Fold series that could introduce performance upgrades and premium materials. ALSO READ: YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason Galaxy Z Flip 7 may debut alongside Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event. Reports suggest the clamshell-style foldable could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, marking a departure from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in foldables.