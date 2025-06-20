Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a larger cover display, thinner build, lighter body and deeper Galaxy AI integration. Samsung is expected to unveil the foldable at Unpacked on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image: Samsung)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which may take place on July 9. Ahead of the launch, alleged official renders have surfaced online revealing the foldable in Blue Shadow and Jet Black colour options. According to a report by Android Headlines, two more colour variants may also be on the way.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Going by the renders, it is expected that the next book-style foldable from Samsung would boast a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports suggest the Fold 7 could measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm when unfolded. According to Android Headlines, a redesigned hinge is a key factor contributing to the device’s reduced thickness and lighter build.
 
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to weigh 215 grams, about 24 grams lighter than the Fold 6. The lighter form factor aligns with Samsung’s broader effort to make foldables more portable and user-friendly.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Watch (File Photo)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked likely on July 9: What to expect from foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of launch: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 7, calls it 'next chapter of Ultra': Details

Samsung One UI 8 update

Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds

Samsung foldable phone

Soon, Samsung might roll out Android 16 beta for select Galaxy smartphones

Bigger cover display, larger main screen

Samsung has consistently widened the outer display with each Fold iteration, and this year is expected to be no different. The cover display on the Fold 7 may measure 6.5-inch, up from 6.3-inch on the Fold 6, and could feature a more traditional aspect ratio. This also suggests that the internal screen might expand to 8.2-inch, offering a more immersive experience.
 
The Fold 7 is expected to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest book-style foldable to date. As per 9To5Google, it could measure 9mm folded and 4.54mm unfolded. The phone is also likely to feature deeper Galaxy AI integration, including system-wide enhancements and voice-enabled features.
 
Samsung teasers have further fueled speculation about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, a new high-end variant in the Fold series that could introduce performance upgrades and premium materials.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 may debut alongside

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event. Reports suggest the clamshell-style foldable could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, marking a departure from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in foldables.
 
According to TomsGuide, the Flip 7 may bring a larger 4-inch cover display, software-based camera improvements, and fresh case designs. AI enhancements driven by Gemini AI are expected to feature prominently.
 
Android Central reports that the Flip 7 may benefit from improved power efficiency and a less visible crease due to new blue phosphorescent OLED material. Samsung is also said to be working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, which may feature scaled-down specifications.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix

Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

Essay aid or cognitive crutch? MIT study tests the cost of writing with AI

Tech Wrap June 19

Tech wrap June 19: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, Nothing Phone 3, iOS 18.6

youtube

YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon