Samsung to preview Galaxy Ring 2, smart glasses at S25 series launch event

Samsung is reportedly planning to showcase its second-generation Galaxy Ring and new Ray-Ban Meta Glasses-like smart glasses at the anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. While the next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones are expected to take centre stage at the event, the company may preview several new devices that will be launched later in 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google, these new devices may include the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, new smart glasses and Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacaked: Anticipated devices

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

According to the report, Samsung will preview the second-generation model of its Galaxy Ring at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company could opt for a similar strategy as the first-generation model, previewing the device in January and launching later in the year alongside the next-generation foldables.

As for the changes, the report stated that the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer better health sensors and improved battery life. No major design change is expected from the new model.

Smart glasses

While the company has already showcased its Project Moohan extended reality headset, Samsung may unveil a new smart glass device. Based on the Android XR platform, the smart glass will likely use Google's Gemini AI assistant to offer functionalities such as real-time conversation translation, message summarisation, direction assistance and more.

Previously it was reported that Samsung is developing a Ray-Ban Meta glasses-like smart glass device with a built-in 12MP camera for recording and more. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm AR1 chip, the same processor that powers Meta's smart glasses.

Project Moohan XR headset

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it has developed a prototype XR headset, named Project Moohan, in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. The device may be officially revealed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

Built on Google's Android XR platform, the headset is anticipated to feature advanced displays, pass-through functionality, and multi-modal input options. It is designed to function as a "spatial canvas," allowing users to engage in activities such as navigating Google Maps, watching YouTube, and interacting with Gemini for a variety of tasks.