Samsung to preview Galaxy S25 'Slim' at next Galaxy Unpacked event: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a new "Slim" variant of its new Galaxy S25 series smartphone at the anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung will preview the slim variant alongside the other Galaxy S25 series smartphones. While the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are said to be made available by February 7, the Slim variant may be launched later next year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Ultra Model: The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a flat-frame design with rounded corners, moving away from the previous model's more angular, Galaxy Note-inspired frame. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite processor, which is expected to bring substantial performance improvements. A 16GB RAM option is also anticipated, offering a significant upgrade from the current 12GB maximum in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Camera enhancements are expected as well, with rumours suggesting the inclusion of a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3) to replace the current 12MP sensor.

Standard Models: The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are anticipated to have subtle design tweaks over their predecessors. These devices may feature brighter displays with thinner bezels. Both models are expected to experience a major performance boost, with speculation indicating that they could also be powered by the Snapdragon eight Elite chip due to lower yields of Samsung's Exynos chips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

In addition to the three main models, Samsung may unveil a new "Slim" variant of the Galaxy S25 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. According to supply chain sources, the Galaxy S25 Slim will likely occupy a space between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra in the product line-up. Details are currently scarce, but to achieve a slimmer profile, Samsung may need to make adjustments to the internal design. The Slim model may also feature a less powerful processor compared to the other variants, with potential reductions in camera, battery, and display specifications.

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung has recently revealed that it is working on a prototype XR headset, dubbed Project Moohan, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. 1 Powered by Google's Android XR platform, this headset is expected to include advanced displays, pass-through features, and multi-modal input capabilities. The device will serve as a "spatial canvas," enabling activities like exploring Google Maps, watching YouTube videos, and interacting with Gemini for various tasks.

Though not officially confirmed by Samsung, the XR headset may be previewed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in January.