Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

Samsung has announced Christmas offers on its range of smart wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and more. Apart from bank cashback offers and upgrade bonuses on trade-in deals, there is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months. Offers start on December 20 on Samsung’s official website. Here are the details:

Samsung Christmas offers: Details

During the offer period, Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000, including bank offers. Similarly, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can avail of a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering discounts on Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.

There are also multi-buy deals on Galaxy wearables of up to Rs 18,000 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z-series devices. Additionally, customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring on Samsung’s website between December 20 and December 22 will get a Samsung 45W Travel Adapter at no extra cost.

Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Launch price: Rs 59,999

Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Watch 7:

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3:

Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds FE: