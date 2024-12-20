Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

During the offer period, Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000, including bank cashback offers

Samsung Christmas offers
Samsung Christmas offers
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has announced Christmas offers on its range of smart wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and more. Apart from bank cashback offers and upgrade bonuses on trade-in deals, there is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months. Offers start on December 20 on Samsung’s official website. Here are the details:
 
Samsung Christmas offers: Details
 
During the offer period, Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000, including bank offers. Similarly, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can avail of a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering discounts on Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.
There are also multi-buy deals on Galaxy wearables of up to Rs 18,000 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z-series devices. Additionally, customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring on Samsung’s website between December 20 and December 22 will get a Samsung 45W Travel Adapter at no extra cost.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January: What to expect from Galaxy S25 series

One UI 7: Samsung adds new features and fixes bugs in second beta release

Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

Samsung accuses India watchdog of detaining employees, seizing data

Samsung challenges CCI search and seizure, seeks to halt anti-trust probe

 
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999
  • Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Watch 7:
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3:
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung India

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story