Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Apart from smartphones, Samsung has also announced offers on Galaxy Wearables such as Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series

Samsung Holiday Sale
Samsung Holiday Sale
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has announced discounts on its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables, as part of its Holiday Sale. Along with price reductions, the company is offering bank cashback, trade-in upgrade bonuses, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on select models. Here are the details:

Samsung Holiday Sale: Offer details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Offers
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available starting at Rs 144,999, with a 24-month no-interest EMI option. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at Rs 89,999 under the limited-period offer. EMI options start at Rs 4,028 per month for the Z Fold 6 and Rs 2,500 per month for the Z Flip 6.
 
Galaxy Z Fold 6:
  • Launch Price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards
  • No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Galaxy Z Flip 6:
  • Launch Price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 89,999 onwards
  • No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Offers

Also Read

Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January: What to expect from Galaxy S25 series

One UI 7: Samsung adds new features and fixes bugs in second beta release

Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

Samsung accuses India watchdog of detaining employees, seizing data

 
Offers are available across the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24 Ultra. The 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs 109,999, which includes Rs 8,000 bank cashback and Rs 12,000 trade-in bonus. For non-exchange customers, an additional cashback of Rs 12,000 is available.
 
Galaxy S24 Ultra: 
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999 onwards
  • Bank Cashback: Rs 8000
  • Upgrade bonus: Rs 12000 (or Rs 12000 additional cashback)
  • Effective price: Rs 109,999 onwards
Galaxy S24 Plus:
  • Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 64,999 onwards (inclusive of bank offers)
Galaxy S24:
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 62,999 (inclusive of Rs 12000 bank cashback)
Galaxy S24 FE (256GB): 
  • Launch price: Rs 65,999
  • Offer price: Rs 60,999 (inclusive of Rs 5000 bank cashback)
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Offers
 
Discounts are also available on the Galaxy S23 series:
 
Galaxy S23 Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 72,999 onwards
Galaxy S23:
  • Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 38,999 onwards
Galaxy S23 FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 54,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Wearables: Offers
 
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999
  • Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Watch 7:
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3:
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung India

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story