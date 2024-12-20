Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Samsung has announced discounts on its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables, as part of its Holiday Sale. Along with price reductions, the company is offering bank cashback, trade-in upgrade bonuses, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on select models. Here are the details:

Samsung Holiday Sale: Offer details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Offers

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available starting at Rs 144,999, with a 24-month no-interest EMI option. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at Rs 89,999 under the limited-period offer. EMI options start at Rs 4,028 per month for the Z Fold 6 and Rs 2,500 per month for the Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Launch Price: Rs 164,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards

No-interest EMI: up to 24 months

Galaxy Z Flip 6:

Launch Price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 89,999 onwards

No-interest EMI: up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Offers

Offers are available across the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24 Ultra. The 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs 109,999, which includes Rs 8,000 bank cashback and Rs 12,000 trade-in bonus. For non-exchange customers, an additional cashback of Rs 12,000 is available.

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Launch price: Rs 129,999 onwards

Bank Cashback: Rs 8000

Upgrade bonus: Rs 12000 (or Rs 12000 additional cashback)

Effective price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Galaxy S24 Plus:

Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 64,999 onwards (inclusive of bank offers)

Galaxy S24:

Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 62,999 (inclusive of Rs 12000 bank cashback)

Galaxy S24 FE (256GB):

Launch price: Rs 65,999

Offer price: Rs 60,999 (inclusive of Rs 5000 bank cashback)

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Offers

Discounts are also available on the Galaxy S23 series:

Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 72,999 onwards

Galaxy S23:

Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 38,999 onwards

Galaxy S23 FE:

Launch price: Rs 54,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Wearables: Offers

Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Launch price: Rs 59,999

Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Watch 7:

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3:

Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards

Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds FE: