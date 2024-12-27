Tech recap: Samsung to Apple, top 5 smartphones that ruled charts in 2024

Flagship smartphones are typically known for pushing the boundaries of hardware with cutting-edge technologies. However, with the rise of artificial intelligence and foldable smartphones featuring unique displays, software optimisation has become equally crucial. In 2024, these smartphones stand out for their efforts to enhance the overall experience, whether through advanced hardware or innovative new features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cements its position as a comprehensive premium flagship smartphone, blending cutting-edge features with a refined user experience. It introduces a host of AI-powered functionalities, making it among the best in the Android segment. Unique to the Galaxy S24 Ultra are the integrated S Pen and DeX platform, which elevate its versatility for productivity-focused users.

The smartphone stands out in its class for battery efficiency and robust performance. Its photography capabilities shine with telephoto lenses offering 3x and 5x optical zoom.However, the reduction of maximum optical zoom from 10x in the predecessor to 5x marks a notable shift, slightly diminishing its traditional strength in long-range zoom capabilities.

Strengths:

Unique productivity tools: S Pen and DeX platform.

AI-powered features enhance user experience.

Strong battery life for all-day usage.

Weaknesses:

Reduction of maximum optical zoom from 10x to 5x.

High price point may limit accessibility.

Price: Rs 129,999 onwards

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra offers an innovative foldable design that delivers a premium user experience. From its sleek design to high-quality displays, impressive audio performance, and well-optimised software, the Razr 50 Ultra stands out as a feature-packed smartphone. Adding to its appeal, the inclusion of Moto Buds+ earbuds in the box enhances the value proposition.

However, the device is not without drawbacks. The absence of an ultra-wide-angle camera restricts its versatility in photography, making it less ideal for capturing expansive cityscapes and group shots. Additionally, while the 2x telephoto lens performs well for portraits and distant shots, it falls short of expectations in low-light conditions compared to the primary camera.

Strengths:

Innovative foldable design with a premium build.

High-quality displays and superior audio performance.

Well-optimised software for seamless usability.

Bonus Moto Buds+ earbuds included.

Weaknesses:

Lack of an ultra-wide-angle lens limits photography options.

Telephoto lens struggles in low-light conditions.

Price: Rs 99,999

iPhone 16 Pro Max offers an array of pro-grade features aimed at delivering a premium experience. With the integration of Apple Intelligence, the device continues to evolve, and might get even better with time. From its high-resolution display to exceptional performance and an advanced camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro Max delivers across most critical areas.

That said, its emphasis on professional-grade features like advanced video editing, spatial audio, and console-level gaming might appeal more to creators and professionals than general users. Additionally, it lags behind competitors such as Samsung and Google in terms of advanced artificial intelligence-powered features.

Strengths:

Outstanding display quality.

Powerful performance for demanding tasks.

Professional-grade camera system.

Weaknesses:

Features mainly target professionals.

Lacks advanced AI capabilities.

Premium pricing may deter casual users.

Price: Rs 144,900 onwards

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro stands out in the foldable smartphone market, offering a blend of design and functionality. It features high-quality displays, a flagship-grade imaging system, and AI-powered capabilities catering to a wide range of users. The compact design, robust build, and water ingress protection enhance its durability, making it a solid option for those seeking a reliable foldable device.

However, while the X Fold 3 Pro excels overall, it falls slightly behind competitors in terms of advanced AI functionalities. Users prioritising cutting-edge AI features may find other foldables more appealing.

Strengths:

Premium displays offer an immersive experience.

Flagship camera system with versatile performance.

Compact design with durable construction and water protection.

Weaknesses:

Lags behind in advanced AI-powered features.

Price: Rs 159,999

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a feature-rich smartphone, excelling in its camera system, display, build quality, and battery performance. Priced at Rs 99,999, it offers strong competition to industry leaders, with unique features like the Hasselblad-enhanced camera and the Quick Button. However, while the hardware impresses, the software experience still requires refinement to match the overall polish.

Whether the Find X8 Pro can solidify OPPO’s position in the premium smartphone market will depend on user adoption and future software updates, but it’s a promising start.

Strengths:

Excellent camera system, enhanced by Hasselblad.

High-quality display and build.

Strong battery performance.

Weaknesses:

Software experience needs further refinement.

Price: Rs 99,999