Tech wrap Dec 26: Xiaomi Pad 7 launch, Vivo Y29 5G, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Xiaomi has revealed that it will introduce the next-gen Xiaomi Pad tablet in India on January 10. The Xiaomi Pad 7 was first launched in China in October, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor and an Android 15-based UI.

Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup in India with the launch of the Y29 5G smartphone. The company claims that the Vivo Y29 is the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature both SGS and military-grade durability certifications. The device is available in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black colours.

Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a new version of Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display, aimed at competing with Google's Android XR platform-based devices. According to a report by 9To5Google referencing the Financial Times, Meta is expected to release these new Ray-Ban glasses with an integrated display as early as next year.

Having nearly updated its entire iPad range in 2024, Apple has yet to refresh its entry-level iPad. However, a report from 9To5Mac suggests that Apple could unveil the 11th generation of its budget iPad model in early 2025, featuring significant performance improvements.

Samsung is expected to reveal a new "Slim" variant of its Galaxy S25 series smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 22, 2025. According to 9To5Google, the Slim version will be previewed alongside the regular Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. While the standard models are expected to launch by February 7, the Slim variant could be introduced later in 2025.

In addition to its flagship Phone 3, British tech brand Nothing is set to launch three more smartphones in 2025. According to Android Authority, these devices will likely be the successors to the Nothing Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1. The report also suggests some potential upgrades for these upcoming models.

