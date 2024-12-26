New Ray-Ban Meta glasses with integrated display coming next year: Report

Meta is reportedly planning to launch a new model of Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display to compete with Google's Android XR platform-based devices. According to a report by 9To5Google citing the Financial Times, Meta could launch new Ray-Ban glasses "as soon as next year" with an integrated display of some sort.

According to the report, the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses could be released in the second half of 2025. The glasses will likely feature an integrated display, capable of displaying notifications and responses from Meta's virtual assistant.

Earlier this year, Meta previewed its Orion Glasses, calling it the most advanced pair of augmented reality glasses. The glasses featured normal-looking lenses onto which a virtual layer is projected, allowing users to view 2D and 3D content. The anticipated Ray-Ban Meta glasses are expected to use a similar technology. However, it will be a less advanced version of what the company showed with the Orion glasses.

Google's Android XR: Details

Earlier this month, Google and Samsung collaborated to showcase a new extended reality platform designed for headsets and glasses. The demonstration featured Google's latest Android XR operating system running on Samsung's prototype headset, known as "Project Moohan." Google emphasized that advances in artificial intelligence have played a key role in making XR technology feasible, and their new operating system merges AI with augmented reality and virtual reality to offer "helpful experiences."

The preview highlighted how users will be able to seamlessly switch between fully virtual environments and the real world with pass-through visuals. This will enable apps and content to be placed anywhere within the user's physical space. At the heart of the platform will be Google's Gemini AI, which will assist users by engaging in conversation about what's displayed on the screen as well as in the real world. It will also be capable of controlling the device and understanding the user's intentions. Google is also revamping some of its core apps for the XR experience. Among the features, users will be able to watch YouTube videos on a virtual big screen and view images from Google Photos in 3D.