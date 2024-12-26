Xiaomi Pad 7 launching in India on January 10: Expected specifications

China's Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the next-generation Xiaomi Pad tablet in India on January 10. The Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in the company's home country in October featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip and an Android 15-based user interface.

Xiaomi Pad 7's product listing page is now live on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The graphics on this page suggest that Xiaomi may launch additional accessories for the tablet such as a folio case with a keyboard and a stylus pen.

Xiaomi Pad 7: What to expect

Launched in China earlier this year, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC), coupled with up to 12GB RAM. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 will likely feature specifications mirroring the Chinese counterpart with minor changes.

Also Read

The Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch LCD display of 3200x2136 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness level of 800 nits, the display also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR on supported content. As for the camera, the tablet features a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. The tablet features an 8850mAh battery and supports 45W fast-wired charging. Additionally, the tablet runs on an Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS two user interface.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected specifications