Nothing Phone 3a models to get Qualcomm chips, telephoto camera: Report

Reportedly, both Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip and feature dedicated hardware for zooming at optical quality

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Apart from its flagship Phone 3, British consumer technology brand Nothing will likely launch three more smartphones in 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, these three smartphones are expected to be the successors to the Nothing Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus and CMF Phone 1. The report also stated changes that may arrive with these anticipated Nothing smartphones.
 
Nothing smartphones in 2025: What to expect
 
The company has already confirmed that it will be launching its next-generation flagship, the Nothing Phone 3 smartphone in 2025. However, the report suggests that the company will also launch the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus and CMF Phone 2 next year, which are internally codenamed "asteroids", "asteroids_plus" and "galaga" respectively.   
 
According to the report, Nothing will equip the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip, moving away from MediaTek processors on the predecessors. The CMF Phone 2 is still expected to run on a MediaTek System-on-Chip.

The report also stated that the Nothing Phone 3a series models could be the company's first smartphones to feature telephoto cameras. The Nothing Phone 3a is said to feature a telephoto camera sensor while the 3a Plus model could get a periscopic zoom camera.   
 
Other notable changes could include support for eSIM on select Nothing smartphones. The report stated that both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus would likely allow users to either use two physical SIMs together or an eSIM with a physical SIM. CMF Phone 2 will likely stick to physical SIM support only.
 
First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

