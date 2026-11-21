By Anthony Hughes

Anthropic PBC’s initial public offering drew roughly between $115 billion and $120 billion of demand for shares from retail investors, according to a person familiar with the matter, more than the amount sought by them in SpaceX’s debut.

The frontier AI lab’s first-time share sale had well over $500 billion of demand from institutional investors, more than double the orders for shares in SpaceX, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Even as the IPO delivered a record amount to the company, adding to the nearly $132 billion of cash and equivalents it had as of Sept. 30, Anthropic’s shares erased much of their first-day jump on Friday, testing investors’ faith after the AI lab delivered the biggest initial public offering in history. Anthropic’s IPO is the biggest of all time, with the $93.5 billion raised by the company and its seven co-founders, including the over-allotment, comfortably topping SpaceX’s $86.2 billion offering. Anthropic also raised $26 billion in a private placement, for a total haul of $119.5 billion.

Shares of Anthropic fell as much as nearly 15 per cent on Friday, after the stock gained 17 per cent in its first trading day as a public company. The trading gives Anthropic a market value of about $1.5 trillion, ranking it among the 15 biggest publicly traded companies in the world. Most of the stock in Anthropic’s IPO went to long-only investors and sovereign wealth funds, with venture capital investors receiving a low-to-mid single digit percentage point share in aggregate, the person said. Banks working on the first-time share sale, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, allocated fewer shares to investors relative to the size of the offering than those who placed orders for SpaceX’s IPO, they said.

Retail investors in Anthropic’s IPO received about 15 per cent of the shares available, Bloomberg News reported. Some of the details of the demand were previously reported by the International Financial Review and the Financial Times. Representatives for Anthropic, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. SpaceX’s IPO maintained its dominance in some corners of the retail universe. Demand for Anthropic’s IPO was second to SpaceX’s first-time share sale, still the record-holder on both Robinhood Markets Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp.’s platforms. More than 360,000 people requested shares in the Anthropic IPO through Robinhood Financial and Trade PMR, and everyone who requested a share received at least one, if not more, a Robinhood spokesperson said. AI-related shares led activity on Schwab’s platform on Friday, with Anthropic among the top five names, according to a Schwab spokesperson.

The company sold $1.1 billion worth of stock to retail investors in the UK and continental Europe, and raised about $3 billion in Japan and around $110 million in Australia, Bloomberg News has reported. The 22 banks on Anthropic’s IPO earned a record $550 million in fees for their work, more than on SpaceX’s IPO. They didn’t receive fees for the so-called over-allotment shares, or for the private placement shares, according to its filings. Anthropic’s IPO left more than half of the institutional investors bidding for stock without any shares, with allocations heavily skewed toward US-based investors, Bloomberg News reported. About 1,200 institutional investors placed orders, people familiar with the matter have said.

Demand for SpaceX shares ran to more than $350 billion, with over $100 billion coming from retail, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Anthropic won over investors with a focus on enterprise customers, propelling its run-rate revenue — a measure annualized from a shorter period — to $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, its regulatory filings show. Anthropic’s listing joins companies linked to AI that have lifted US IPO volume to an all-time high. First time stock sales raised $258 billion this year, beating 2021’s $195 billion haul, excluding financial vehicles such as blank-check firms, data compiled by Bloomberg show.