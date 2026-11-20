Krishna Rao, the chief financial officer of Anthropic, briefly became a billionaire following the blockbuster debut of the frontier AI model company’s shares on Thursday.

Rao, who is of Indian origin, holds 94.97 million shares of Anthropic and did not sell any shares in the public offering.

Anthropic's shares opened at $111.50 and hit an intraday high of $115.10, valuing Rao's holding at about $1.1 billion. The stock later pared gains to close at $97.17 on the New York Stock Exchange. His holding is now worth $923 million.

It is unusual for a company’s CFO to become a billionaire following the company's IPO, but Rao is one of those key personnel, along with hundreds of Anthropic employees who have now become millionaires because of their stock holdings in a company that was set up just five years ago.

“Before I joined Anthropic, Tom Brown took me on a long walk around San Francisco. We covered a lot of ground that day, and spent a couple hours talking about where the models and the compute behind them were headed. I will admit that parts of it sounded like science fiction, but I found myself replaying our conversation in my head for the rest of the afternoon. I remember getting home later that night and thinking that if even 10% of it came true, it would change the way we live and work,” he wrote on LinkedIn. The 43-year-old, Anthropic’s first CFO, is known to be a straight talker and has largely stayed out of the limelight while the spotlight remained on the seven co-founders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei. He has been instrumental in helping the company raise billions of dollars in funding over the last two years.