Tech Wrap April 9: Samsung Odyssey monitors, Realme Narzo, Instagram app

Samsung has launched its latest Odyssey series gaming monitors in India, featuring 3D and 4K OLED models. The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is touted as Samsung’s first 27-inch UHD gaming monitor capable of delivering a 3D experience without the use of glasses, utilizing advanced eye-tracking technology and a custom lenticular lens. Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) introduces Samsung’s inaugural 27-inch 4K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The lineup also includes a new curved Odyssey G9.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has unveiled the Narzo 80 series in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors, the series consists of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G. Both devices feature enhanced durability, boasting an IP69 rating for resistance to dust and water, along with Military-Grade Shock Resistance.

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly developing an exclusive app for Apple iPads. According to MacRumors, which cites The Information, the company is designing an iPadOS version that will be optimized for larger tablet screens, improving the overall user experience.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon launch a new Aadhaar app. This upcoming application aims to eliminate the necessity of carrying physical or photocopied Aadhaar cards by leveraging advanced authentication methods.

Apple is expected to introduce a dual video recording feature with its iPhone 17 Pro. According to 9to5Mac, this functionality will enable users to record video from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to debut in September.

OPPO has announced plans to introduce its K13 5G smartphone, starting with the Indian market. The company confirmed in a press release that India will be the first country to see the launch. While key details are yet to be revealed, OPPO promises features such as "smooth gaming, cutting-edge battery life with fast charging, and a buttery-smooth smartphone experience.”

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is now available in India, with prices starting at Rs 22,999. The device can be purchased via Motorola’s official site and Flipkart. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and includes AI-based features like Google’s “Circle to Search” and the AI Magic Eraser.

Ahead of its April 10 launch in China, OPPO’s flagship Find X8 Ultra has surfaced on the TENAA regulatory website. The listing has revealed key specifications, such as display size, weight, and device variants.

UK-based tech company Nothing has dropped a new teaser video revealing the rear design of its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro. Shared via the official CMF by Nothing account on X (formerly Twitter), the video showcases a granite stone-inspired finish on the back panel.

Motorola has released its new G Stylus (2025) smartphone in the US and Canada. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, the phone targets the mid-range market and includes a built-in stylus for tasks such as note-taking, drawing, and other pen-supported activities.

Samsung is reportedly limiting the initial release of the Galaxy S25 Edge to select regions. A report by 9To5Google suggests the device could debut on May 13, with South Korea and China being the first markets to receive it.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is positioned as a competitive option in the midrange segment, priced under Rs 25,000. While it comes with a few shortcomings, it offers essential features along with AI-driven tools. It is suitable for multitasking, though it might not cater well to gamers. Buyers should assess their needs before making a purchase decision.

Samsung may discontinue the inclusion of the S-Pen in its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra model. As per Gadgets360, the move is likely intended to create additional space for other hardware components in the device.

US President Donald Trump issued a stern directive to Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker. On Tuesday, he said the company must build a manufacturing facility in the US or face a “big tax” of up to 100 per cent.

Tech giant IBM has announced plans to open a Software Lab in Lucknow, focusing on the development of Generative and agentic AI. The lab will work on solutions built around Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to meet the growing needs of Indian and global enterprises, the company stated.

Supreet Kaur, COO at Singapore-based fintech platform Xalts, stated that intelligent AI-driven solutions are proving essential as Indian firms scale globally. These AI agents are enhancing speed, insights, and operational efficiency—capabilities that modern CFOs increasingly rely on.