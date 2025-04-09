Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might not feature built-in S-Pen: Here's why

Samsung is reportedly going to stop including the S-Pen with the arrival of the Galaxy S27 series. According to a report by Gadgets360, Samsung may stop offering the S-Pen in future Galaxy S-series ‘Ultra’ models. The possible reason for this move is to make more room for other parts.

The South Korean consumer electronics company has traditionally bundled an S-Pen with the Ultra model of the S series. Since the Galaxy S26 series’ launch is less than a year away, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model would keep the S-Pen.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to launch in 2027, might be the first model to follow this decision. However, since the S-Pen is an offering that makes the Ultra model attractive to people, it is possible that the company might start offering it as a separate accessory.

Samsung denied earlier reports

After the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January, reports initially suggested that Samsung would offer a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen as a separate accessory. However, the company later stated that this information was incorrect.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra still includes an S Pen, but it no longer has Bluetooth support. This change means features like air gestures and remote camera control, which were previously available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, are no longer supported. According to Samsung, these functions were used by only a small number of users, and the decision was made to remove them in favour of focusing on features that are more commonly used.

Now, the built-in S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is positioned mainly as a tool for note-taking, drawing, and using features like Google’s Circle to Search.