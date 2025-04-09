Motorola G Stylus (2025) launched in US, Canada; India launch may follow

Motorola has announced a new addition to its G series smartphone, the Motorola G Stylus (2025). The smartphone has been officially launched in the United States and Canada. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it is positioned as a mid-range smartphone. The device features a built-in stylus designed for note-taking, sketching, scribbling, and other stylus-supported tasks.

Motorola G Stylus (2025): Details

According to Motorola, the G Stylus (2025) features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1220p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera (Sony’s Lytia LYT-700C sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera that also supports macro photography. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It ships with Android 15 out of the box and carries IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone conforms to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, said Motorola.

Traditionally, Motorola restricts the G Stylus series smartphone to select markets. That said, the Motorola G Stylus (2025) may not be launched in India. However, the company’s recent expansion strides in the country could make it rethink about its product launch strategy.

On that note, Motorola is preparing to expand its product line up in India with the debut of the laptop series. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the company has confirmed the launch of new laptops through a teaser image on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, Motorola has not confirmed any specific details about its upcoming products, including the launch schedule.