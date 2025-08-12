Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to 9to5Google, the surfaced image suggests that the phone could be a well-balanced mid-range device, offering a middle ground between cost and performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Unlike earlier FE models that were overshadowed by the “Plus” versions, the S25 FE seems to be designed to offer a better mix of price, performance, and features.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

According to the latest images surfaced, it reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24FE will feature Samsung's classic design with a large display, rounded corners, and a triple-lens rear camera setup. Compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, there are notable upgrades, including slimmer bezels around the 6.7-inch 1080p screen, which will likely give it a more premium look than previous models. The images appear to be a “Jet Black” variant, but Samsung may plan for the “Icy Blue,” variant, along with navy and white colour options.

ALSO READ: iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Galaxy S25 FE may look more premium, but not all its specifications have been upgraded. Reports suggest that it will use the Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip that runs the Galaxy S24 and S24+, with a slightly slower speed. However, the phone is expected to support most of the Galaxy AI features it debuted with One UI 8. It is expected to come with 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. ALSO READ: Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more The camera configuration will include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP 3x telephoto, which remains the same as last year's model. The S25 FE may include a larger 4900mAh battery with support for 45W charging.