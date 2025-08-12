Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could arrive next month, offering a sleeker design, durable build, solid cameras, and balanced performance at a competitive mid-range price

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to 9to5Google, the surfaced image suggests that the phone could be a well-balanced mid-range device, offering a middle ground between cost and performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Unlike earlier FE models that were overshadowed by the “Plus” versions, the S25 FE seems to be designed to offer a better mix of price, performance, and features.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

According to the latest images surfaced, it reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24FE will feature Samsung's classic design with a large display, rounded corners, and a triple-lens rear camera setup. Compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, there are notable upgrades, including slimmer bezels around the 6.7-inch 1080p screen, which will likely give it a more premium look than previous models. The images appear to be a “Jet Black” variant, but Samsung may plan for the “Icy Blue,” variant, along with navy and white colour options.
The Galaxy S25 FE may look more premium, but not all its specifications have been upgraded. Reports suggest that it will use the Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip that runs the Galaxy S24 and S24+, with a slightly slower speed. However, the phone is expected to support most of the Galaxy AI features it debuted with One UI 8. It is expected to come with 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. 
 
The camera configuration will include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP 3x telephoto, which remains the same as last year's model. The S25 FE may include a larger 4900mAh battery with support for 45W charging.  
 
As per our previous reports, the smartphone could feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. Samsung may switch to Armor Aluminium for the frame, offering a more premium in-hand feel and improved durability. The device is also said to be slimmer and lighter, coming in at 7.4mm thick and weighing 190g, down from 8.0mm and 213g on the previous model.

 ALSO READ: Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qualcomm to localise module output in India, support partners' mfg plans

PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Here's why Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X before being restored

BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story