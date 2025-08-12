YouTube is expanding the availability of its AI-driven search tool. As reported by Android Authority, more Premium subscribers in the US can now access the feature, though it remains restricted to the iOS and Android apps for now. This AI-powered Youtube delivers curated video results for specific topics.

ALSO READ: Reddit posts will not be archived on Wayback Machine: Here's what it means The feature first launched in June as part of an experimental rollout to a small group of testers.

YouTube’s AI-powered Search: How it works

According to YouTube’s blog, the AI search adds a results carousel that uses artificial intelligence to recommend relevant videos and creator descriptions for certain categories, such as shopping, travel, or activities in a specific location. For example, searching “best beaches in Hawaii” could surface curated clips highlighting top snorkel spots and volcanic beaches with descriptive text, helping users plan and explore without scrolling through unrelated results.

ALSO READ: Vivo V60 with Zeiss camera, 6500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs However, this capability is not universal. As Google explained during its June debut, the AI search applies only to select categories, with all other queries continuing to use YouTube’s standard search. By tailoring results for specific topics, it aims to offer a faster and more intuitive alternative to manual Browse, especially for travel and shopping searches. Availability YouTube’s AI search feature is available only in English and will remain in testing until August 20. The expansion to more Premium subscribers hints at a possible global launch in the future.