Made by Google Aug 20: Massive leak covers everything about Pixel 10 series

Official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 10 series, expected to launch at the Made by Google event on August 20, have surfaced on the web. An X user named Evan Blass has shared more than 60 official-looking renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, showcasing all three non-foldable Pixel smartphones that are expected to be a part of this series.

As per the images shared by Blass, the standard Pixel 10 is expected to be offered in black, off-white, yellow, and blue – marketed as Obsidian, Frost, Lemongrass, and Indigo.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL might arrive in black, white, gray, and green, known as Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade.

Interestingly, Blass’s leak only shows the Pro XL in Jade, with the regular Pro appearing only in the other three, more neutral, options. According to a report by 9To5Mac, earlier reports suggested both models would share all four colours but, the absence of official renders leaves room for the possibility that Jade may be exclusive to the Pro XL and the rumoured Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google Pixel 10 series: Global launch Event: Made by Google

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10:30 pm (IST)

Livestream: YouTube Google Pixel 10 series: India launch Date: August 21, 2025

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect The Pixel 10 range is expected to comprise four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All reportedly running on Google’s Tensor G5 chipset. Manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, the processor is said to bring improved performance and efficiency, along with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) designed to boost both photo and video quality. On the camera front, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may feature the same primary and ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, representing a downgrade from the Pixel 9. However, the standard Pixel 10 could gain the 5x periscope telephoto lens from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pro and Pro XL versions are expected to retain the camera hardware from last year’s models.

The devices are also tipped to support the 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. Google is reportedly developing a "Pixelsnap" accessory series, potentially including magnetic wireless chargers and cases. On the software side, the Pixel 10 lineup is expected to debut with Android 16. New Gemini-powered AI features are also anticipated, such as "Camera Coach," which may use visual intelligence to offer live photography tips, and a conversational Photo Editing tool, allowing users to make changes by describing them — like removing objects or altering scenes — without manually using editing tools.