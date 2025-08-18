Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India. Priced from Rs 49,999, this rugged Android tablet comes with an octa-core processor and an 8.0-inch display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is designed as an enterprise-grade device aimed at supporting professionals and businesses.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has launched three new features intended to make video calling more engaging and productive. Users can now schedule calls ahead of time, raise their hands or react during calls, and access better call management tools. This global update is being released gradually, which means users may experience delays before the features appear on their devices.

Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched Honor has unveiled the X7c 5G smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The device will be sold on Amazon India starting August 20 and comes in two colour variants – Forest Green and Moonlight White. Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19 Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi 15 5G in India on August 19. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed the phone’s design and battery details, highlighting a slim profile and a large 7000mAh battery. The smartphone will be available in Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20 Realme has announced the launch of its P4 series smartphones in India on August 20. The lineup will include the Realme P4 Pro 5G and the P4 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the devices will feature a dual-chip design to enhance gaming performance, along with AI-driven gaming features such as graphic upscaling and real-time frame generation. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: IP68 protection, Qi2 wireless charging expected Leaked details about the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the expected specifications of Google’s next foldable device. Improvements are expected in durability, charging, display, and camera performance. The phone is said to include an IP68 rating, which would make it the first foldable with this dust protection level. According to WinFuture, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may also support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, though not the faster 25W version.

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20 Lava is set to launch the Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone in India on August 20. Announced through the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the device will mark Lava’s debut in the gaming smartphone category. Images released online show a unique design featuring a large camera module and dual-tone colour variants. HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more HTC has entered the AI-powered smart glasses market with the launch of Vive Eagle. As reported by The Verge, the Taiwanese tech brand aims to compete with global players like Meta, Google, Samsung, and potentially Apple, all of which are working on similar wearable devices.

Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android Google has reportedly started testing customizable calling cards for beta users in the Phone and Contacts apps. According to 9To5Google, instead of just showing a profile photo in the middle of the incoming call screen, users will now be able to set full-screen images for contacts. Apple introduced a similar feature on iPhones with iOS 17 in 2023. These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package Chinese storage manufacturer Biwin has launched the Mini SSD, a compact high-speed storage solution nearly the size of a microSD card. Unlike standard SSDs soldered into devices, this module can be inserted and removed like a SIM card, allowing hot-swappable use with portable electronics. The technology is already in use in devices such as GPD Win 5 and OneXPlayer Super X, with Biwin promoting it as a faster option compared to memory cards or built-in storage.