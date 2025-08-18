These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package

ALSO READ: Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console: Report Chinese storage company Biwin has introduced a new storage device called the Mini SSD, a compact yet super fast solution measuring nearly the same size as a microSD card. Unlike conventional SSDs that are soldered inside devices, this module can be slotted in and out like a SIM card, enabling hot-swappable use for portable gadgets. This storage type has already found early adopters in its home country – GPD Win 5 and OneXPlayer Super X handheld gaming devices are already showcasing the technology, with Biwin promoting it as a faster alternative to memory cards and built-in storage solutions.

What is a Mini SSD The Mini SSD is essentially a removable solid-state drive. It uses a PCIe 4.0 x2 interface and the NVMe 1.4 protocol, offering sequential read speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s. It is available in 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities, and also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, while being durable enough to survive drops of up to three meters. Its compact size is made possible through advanced LGA (Land Grid Array) packaging, which integrates the controller and flash memory into a miniature frame.

How are Mini SSDs different from other storage options The Biwin Mini SSD represents a middle-ground, offering advantages over common storage solutions: Traditional SSDs (M.2 drives): While M.2 NVMe SSDs offer very high speeds (often significantly faster, especially Gen5 M.2 drives), they are physically larger and typically designed for internal, often soldered, integration within a device. The Mini SSD's key differentiator is its hot-swappable, SIM card-style tray mechanism, providing user-friendly modularity not found in traditional internal SSDs. This allows for easy upgrades or data transfer without needing to disassemble the device.

MicroSD Cards: MicroSD cards are widely used for their small size and removability, but they are dramatically slower. Even the newest MicroSD Express cards (which can technically incorporate NVMe but are typically PCIe 3.0 x1) cap out at a theoretical 985 MB/s, making the Mini SSD over three times faster. Its capacity offerings also rival those of high-end microSD cards.

Full-Sized SD Cards: Full-sized SD Express cards can achieve theoretical speeds of up to 3,940 MB/s (SD 8.0 standard), which can technically edge out the Mini SSD in some scenarios. However, they are nearly twice the physical size of Biwin's creation, limiting their suitability for ultra-compact devices. Where can Mini SSDs be used Mini SSD’s SIM card-like insertion method makes it ideal for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Integration of this technology into such devices will not only free up valuable internal space but could also transform how users manage large files, high-resolution media, and demanding applications. The IP68 rating also makes it highly suitable for use in premium smartphones. Beyond mobile devices, the Mini SSD’s high performance and durability also make it ideal for cameras and action cameras.

The Mini SSD has already found its way into two Chinese gaming portable devices: The GPD Win 5 handheld and OneNetbook's upcoming OneXPlayer Super X hybrid laptop/tablet, showing its potential for consoles and other portable entertainment hardware. Possible challenges in adoption of Mini SSDs While the technology is impressive, the widespread adoption of the Mini SSD faces some inherent challenges. The primary hurdle is that it relies on a proprietary socket design. For the Mini SSD to become a widely accepted standard, other device manufacturers will need to deliberately incorporate this specific slot into their designs.