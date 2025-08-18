These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package

What is a Mini SSD
How are Mini SSDs different from other storage options
- Traditional SSDs (M.2 drives): While M.2 NVMe SSDs offer very high speeds (often significantly faster, especially Gen5 M.2 drives), they are physically larger and typically designed for internal, often soldered, integration within a device. The Mini SSD's key differentiator is its hot-swappable, SIM card-style tray mechanism, providing user-friendly modularity not found in traditional internal SSDs. This allows for easy upgrades or data transfer without needing to disassemble the device.
- MicroSD Cards: MicroSD cards are widely used for their small size and removability, but they are dramatically slower. Even the newest MicroSD Express cards (which can technically incorporate NVMe but are typically PCIe 3.0 x1) cap out at a theoretical 985 MB/s, making the Mini SSD over three times faster. Its capacity offerings also rival those of high-end microSD cards.
- Full-Sized SD Cards: Full-sized SD Express cards can achieve theoretical speeds of up to 3,940 MB/s (SD 8.0 standard), which can technically edge out the Mini SSD in some scenarios. However, they are nearly twice the physical size of Biwin's creation, limiting their suitability for ultra-compact devices.
Where can Mini SSDs be used
Possible challenges in adoption of Mini SSDs
