Tech wrap Aug 27: Apple event on Sep 9, YouTube Premium, Xiaomi TVs, more

Apple schedules 'It's Glowtime' event for September 9

Apple has announced that it will hold an event, named “It’s Glowtime,” on September 9. Invitations have been sent out for the in-person event at Apple Park in California, USA. The event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will be streamed live on Apple’s website for viewers around the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ASUS launches AI laptops in ROG, Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt series

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has unveiled a new range of laptops in India, covering both gaming and consumer categories. Under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) line, it introduced the ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG TUF Gaming A14. For the consumer segment, ASUS launched the Vivobook S 14 OLED, Zenbook S 16 OLED, and ProArt PX13. These latest models are equipped with AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series processors, which feature a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of performing 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to handle artificial intelligence tasks.

Xiaomi has introduced the X Pro QLED TV series and the X Series 2024 Edition TVs in India. The X Pro QLED Series TVs, available in sizes up to 65 inches, come with a 4K QLED display that Xiaomi asserts delivers an authentic viewing experience. The 2024 Edition of the X Series TVs also features notable enhancements.

WhatsApp is exploring an option an Android app that will let the users mark all chats as read at once. Available on iOS for some time, the instant messaging platform has begun testing it now on the Android app. The latest beta version for Android, 2.24.18.11, available on the Google Play Store, includes this new feature, discovered WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo.

Vivo has introduced the T3 Pro 5G smartphone in India. As the newest model in the T-series, the Vivo T3 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and boasts a 5,500mAh battery. Vivo has described the device as the "brightest, slimmest, and fastest curved phone" in its category. Furthermore, the phone’s display is safeguarded by Schott Xensation Glass and features Wet Touch Technology, which enables touch functionality even when hands are wet.

Airtel has revealed a partnership with Apple to provide exclusive Apple TV+ and Apple Music benefits to its customers in India. Beginning later this year, Airtel Xstream users will receive access to Apple TV+ content through Airtel’s premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

Google has reportedly announced that the stable version of Android 15 will be available for eligible smartphones in October. According to 9To5Google, Google has issued a system update enabling Android 15 beta testers to revert to Android 14 if they decide to leave the Android Beta Program. The update's description notes, “If you are anticipating the Android 15 stable update, please disregard this OTA until Android 15 is released in October.”

YouTube has updated the pricing for its premium plans in India, with increases applied to all tiers, including Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The new rates are now in effect, and new subscribers will need to pay according to the updated pricing for their selected plan.

Snapchat has started rolling out an update for Apple devices that brings native support to iPads. This new update ensures that the multimedia messaging app is now fully optimized for iPads. Although Snapchat has been available on iOS devices since 2011, it initially only offered a version designed for iPhones, which resulted in thick black borders on iPads due to its vertical layout. With this update, Snapchat now fully supports iPads, launching in full-screen mode without any black borders.

After its launch in the US, Amazon is now bringing its AI-driven shopping assistant, Rufus, to its mobile app in India. The company revealed that Rufus, which has been trained using Amazon’s product catalog and a wide range of web data, will help users with shopping inquiries, recommendations, and product comparisons.

Longtime Apple Inc. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will resign from his position at the end of the year, with the role being passed to his top deputy, Kevan Parekh, after more than a decade in the role.