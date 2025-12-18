Tech Wrap Dec 18: Gemini 3 Flash, Apple Music in ChatGPT, LG sound suite

Google has expanded its Gemini 3 artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio with the introduction of Gemini 3 Flash on December 17. The company said that Gemini 3 Flash is faster than the Gemini 3 Pro model, which was launched in November 2025. The new model takes over from Gemini 2.5 Flash, becoming the default option in the Gemini app for Fast and Thinking modes, while continuing to support all the functions available on the earlier version.

Apple Music has been added to ChatGPT as an app extension, similar to Spotify, which was integrated in October. The feature does not allow users to stream Apple Music tracks directly within ChatGPT. Instead, it focuses on helping users discover music, receive recommendations, and build playlists. While the integration mirrors Spotify in several ways, there are some differences in how the features work.

CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar LG has unveiled its Sound Suite for 2026, a modular home audio range set to debut at CES 2026. The lineup is led by the H7 soundbar, which the company claims is the first soundbar system to support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. LG said the Sound Suite is positioned as a wireless and flexible alternative to conventional home theatre systems, built to suit different room sizes and layouts. Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels Google has released the first beta version of Android 16 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release 3) for eligible Pixel devices. The update gives users early access to upcoming improvements, including refreshed animations and interface tweaks. It also introduces a new option that allows users to remove the “At a Glance” widget from the home screen on Pixel phones. Here is a closer look at what Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 brings.

Snapchat rolls out 'Quick Cut' to speed up video creation from Memories Snapchat has introduced a new video creation feature called Quick Cut. According to the company, the tool enables users to turn photos and video clips from Snap Memories into beat-synced videos, while significantly reducing the time required for editing. Snapchat said the feature works fully within the app. Quick Cut is currently available on iOS, with plans to roll it out on Android later. Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more Following the release of the iOS 26.3 developer beta, Apple has now rolled out the first public beta of the update. As per a report by 9To5Mac, iOS 26.3 adds new weather-themed wallpapers grouped under a dedicated weather section. It also brings built-in tools aimed at simplifying data transfers when switching from an iPhone to an Android device. The update further introduces notification forwarding support for third-party accessories. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new.

Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report Google is reportedly rolling out its Google News Audio Briefing feature to Android users. According to 9To5Google, the feature is designed for users who prefer listening to news updates instead of reading them. The report notes that the feature was announced last week as part of a pilot programme, under which Google is collaborating with news publishers globally to explore how AI-powered tools could reshape news consumption. The update also adds a new Listen tab within the Google News app. Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Realme has confirmed that its Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India soon. The lineup is expected to include two models — the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro+. The company has announced that the series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will be available in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options. It has also teased two additional shades, Orchid Purple and Camellia Pink. Realme has confirmed a design collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Meanwhile, a report by The Mint suggests that key specifications of the Realme 16 Pro+ have surfaced online ahead of the launch.

Apple's new SHARP AI model can turn single photos into 3D scenes Apple has introduced a new open-source AI model capable of converting a single 2D image into a photorealistic 3D scene. The model, named SHARP, has been explained in a newly published research paper and has also been made publicly available on GitHub. Netflix to bring FIFA football game ahead of world cup 2026 Netflix has announced a partnership with FIFA to launch a football simulation game that will be offered exclusively through Netflix Games. The game is expected to arrive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will be available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Built for multitasking with a screen made to binge The OnePlus Pad Go 2 balances productivity and entertainment effectively. Its large display and Open Canvas feature make multitasking feel intuitive, whether you are researching, writing, or managing multiple apps at once. When paired with the Stylo, it becomes more practical for taking notes, sketching ideas, and making quick edits. Smooth performance and clean software ensure a distraction-free experience. At the same time, the expansive screen enhances movies and shows, the speakers boost immersion, and the long battery life supports extended binge sessions. The Pad Go 2 stands out for how easily it switches between work and leisure.

OnePlus 15R review: A sensible all-rounder focused on speed and stability The OnePlus 15R positions itself as a performance-driven smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, it delivers smooth day-to-day performance, largely lag-free gaming, and effective thermal management. The display quality is impressive, and battery life ranks among the best in its segment. However, there are trade-offs. Camera results are inconsistent, fine details are sometimes lacking, and the absence of a telephoto lens stands out. Some claimed gaming frame rates also do not fully translate to real-world usage. Apple makes changes to iOS software in face of stricter Japanese rules