Netflix to bring FIFA football game ahead of world cup 2026: What to expect

Netflix has announced a partnership with FIFA to launch a new football simulation game that will be available exclusively through Netflix Games. The title is expected to arrive in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will be accessible to Netflix subscribers without any additional purchase.

According to Netflix, the game is being developed and published by Delphi Interactive and is positioned as a reimagined football experience designed to be easy to pick up while still offering competitive depth. The company has confirmed that the game will be playable both solo and online with friends.

Netflix FIFA football simulation game: What to expect

Netflix said that the upcoming football game will be exclusive to Netflix Games and will require an active subscription to play. While it will support mobile devices, the company has also confirmed that the game can be played on TVs, with the user’s phone acting as the controller. The TV-based experience will be available on select TV models in certain countries initially, with a wider rollout planned over time.

The game is being developed by Delphi Interactive, the studio which is also involved in development work on 007 First Light, a title scheduled to launch on PC and consoles in March 2026. Netflix has not revealed an official release date or title for the football game, but has confirmed that it will launch ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June next year. Details about gameplay remain limited, but Netflix and FIFA have described the project as a "newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game." According to Netflix, the aim is to deliver a format that is quick to learn and accessible, while still offering enough depth to remain engaging over time.