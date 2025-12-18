Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar

CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar

LG's new Sound Suite will debut at CES 2026, led by the H7 soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and a modular, wireless audio system design

LG Sound Suite with H7 soundbar
LG Sound Suite with H7 soundbar
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
LG has announced its 2026 Sound Suite, a new modular home audio system that will debut at CES 2026. The lineup is headlined by the H7 soundbar, which LG says is the first soundbar system to support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. The company said that it is positioning the Sound Suite as a flexible, wireless alternative to traditional home theatre setups, designed to adapt to different room layouts and usage requirements.
 
The LG Sound Suite will be showcased at CES 2026, which runs from January 6 to January 9, 2026 in Las Vegas.

LG Sound Suite: Details

At the centre of the 2026 Sound Suite is the H7 soundbar, which can be used either on its own or as part of a larger wireless setup. LG said that users can pair the H7 with its M7 and M5 wireless surround speakers and the W7 subwoofer, allowing for up to 27 different configuration combinations. Depending on the selected components, the system can scale up to a 13.1.7-channel surround sound layout.
LG noted that the Sound Suite components can also be used without the H7 soundbar, giving users the option to build a system gradually. When the H7 is used as the main unit, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works over HDMI with any compatible TV. LG has also confirmed that Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support will be extended to its 2026 premium TV lineup, as well as select 2025 models, through a future software update.
 
The Sound Suite supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling wireless pairing with compatible devices. LG said the system is designed to integrate easily into living rooms where space constraints or layout limitations make traditional speaker placement difficult.
 
LG has also introduced several software-based audio features with the Sound Suite. Sound Follow uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to adjust the listening sweet spot based on where the user is positioned in the room. Room Calibration Pro analyses the acoustic characteristics of the space and applies AI-based processing to balance audio output across the room, as per the company.
Powering the H7 soundbar is LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which is also used in the company’s select OLED TVs. According to LG, the processor enables features such as AI Sound Pro Plus, which can up-mix stereo audio into multi-channel surround sound, and AI-based object separation to keep dialogue, music and effects distinct. The system also adjusts audio tuning based on the type of content being played.

What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new audio technology designed to simplify how Dolby Atmos systems are set up in the home. Unlike traditional surround-sound systems that require fixed speaker placement, FlexConnect allows compatible speakers and soundbars to be positioned more freely within a room.
 
According to Dolby, the technology automatically detects the location of each speaker and calibrates audio output accordingly, adjusting timing, volume and spatial cues to create a consistent surround sound experience. This approach allows users to place speakers on shelves, corners or other non-standard locations without manual configuration.

Topics :Technology NewsCESLGwireless sound devices

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

