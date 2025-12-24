Tech Wrap Dec 24: Samsung Odyssey monitors, WhatsApp, YouTube Playables

Samsung Electronics has revealed its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup for 2026. The range includes what the company says is the world’s first glasses-free 3D monitor featuring a 6K resolution, along with another model that can reach a refresh rate of up to 1,040Hz. Samsung confirmed that the complete lineup will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 6 to 9.

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new member tag feature that lets users add a custom label next to their name in group chats. These tags highlight a user’s role or responsibility within a group, helping reduce confusion in conversations. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is being released with WhatsApp for iOS version 25.37.74 available on the App Store. The update is also accessible on Android.

YouTube is letting creators build light games using Gemini 3 AI: Report YouTube is reportedly enabling creators to build games using AI through its YouTube Playables Builder. As per a report by 9To5Google, the tool is powered by Google’s Gemini 3 AI model and allows users to create simple games without coding experience. It builds upon YouTube Playables, first introduced in 2023 as a collection of lightweight games playable directly on the platform. The report adds that creators can design short, interactive experiences and easily share them with their audience. Google brings face shortcuts back to search in Photos app

Google Photos is bringing back “face shortcuts” in search, enabling users to quickly locate photos of specific people or pets without typing prompts. The feature had reportedly been removed when Google introduced its AI-powered search tool, “Ask Photos.” After taking user feedback into account, Google has confirmed that face shortcuts are returning through recent app updates. Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get new camera features with OneUI 8.5 Samsung is expected to roll out several new camera features with its upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship lineup. According to a report by Android Authority, the next-generation smartphones could receive multiple software-based camera upgrades as part of One UI 8.5. These improvements are aimed at enhancing image quality, video recording, and camera controls without major hardware changes.