Home / Technology / Tech News / LG to let users delete Copilot AI on TVs after backlash: What happened

LG to let users delete Copilot AI on TVs after backlash: What happened

LG has said it will let users delete the Microsoft Copilot shortcut on webOS TVs after complaints that the feature appeared unannounced following a software update

Micrososft Copilot AI option on LG TVs
LG says it will allow users to remove the Microsoft Copilot shortcut added to some webOS TVs after backlash (Image: LG)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
LG recently faced user backlash after a software update added Microsoft Copilot to certain webOS-powered smart TVs, with many owners reporting that the feature appeared without warning and could not be removed. The issue came to light over the weekend, when LG TV users shared screenshots on Reddit showing a Microsoft Copilot tile pinned to their home screens after installing a recent webOS update. The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from users reporting similar behaviour across multiple LG TV models.
 
LG has since said that it will take steps to allow users to delete the Copilot shortcut icon if they wish.

LG TV Copilot issue: What happened

According to affected users, Microsoft Copilot appeared automatically after updating their TVs, sitting alongside regular streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube. Unlike most apps, however, Copilot could not be uninstalled. LG’s own support documentation notes that certain system or pre-installed apps can only be hidden, not deleted, and users found that this limitation applied to Copilot as well.
LG had previously announced plans to integrate Microsoft Copilot into webOS as part of its broader “AI TV” push, first outlined at CES 2025. At the time, Copilot was positioned as an extension of LG’s AI Search experience, designed to help users ask questions, discover content, and get recommendations. What users actually received, however, appeared to be far more limited.
 
Reports from Tom’s Hardware and PCMag noted that the Copilot tile did not function as a native app. Instead, it acted as a shortcut that opened Microsoft’s Copilot website through the TV’s built-in web browser. For many users, the issue was not what Copilot did, but the fact that it had been added through a software update with no clear opt-out or removal option.

LG responds and clarifies

Following growing criticism, LG issued a clarification to media outlets including Tom’s Hardware and PCMag. The company said that Microsoft Copilot on LG TVs is not a fully embedded application, but a shortcut icon intended to “enhance customer accessibility and convenience.” LG also stated that features such as microphone input are activated only with user consent, since the shortcut simply opens Copilot through the TV’s web browser.
 
More importantly, LG acknowledged user concerns and said it would take steps to allow users to delete the Copilot shortcut icon if they wish. While the company did not provide a specific timeline or detail how this would be implemented, the statement marked a shift from the initial rollout, where no removal option was available.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo may launch V70 5G with Zeiss-tuned cameras soon: What to expect

Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

WhatsApp on iOS to soon let Channel admins quiz followers: Check details

Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer: Check price, specs

Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026: What to expect

Topics :LGMicrosoft CopilotSmart TVs

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story