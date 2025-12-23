Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

ChatGPT introduces "Your Year with ChatGPT," a Spotify Wrapped-style recap offering personalised insights, chat stats, and playful awards for users

Your Year with ChatGPT feature
Your Year with ChatGPT feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
ChatGPT has introduced a new year-end feature that resembles Spotify Wrapped. Called “Your Year with ChatGPT,” it offers users a personalised snapshot of how they have used the AI chatbot over the past year, highlighting conversations, interests, and usage patterns in a fun, visual format.
 
According to TechCrunch, ChatGPT’s new feature is limited to select markets, such as the US and other English-speaking regions such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Business Standard observed that the year-end review is available in India as well, but only to users on paid plans. This suggests that Your Year with ChatGPT feature is expanding to more regions and users gradually. 

Your Year with ChatGPT: What is it

Much like Spotify Wrapped, the feature uses colourful visuals and personalised insights, along with playful “awards” based on how users interacted with ChatGPT throughout the year. A pop-up appears at the bottom of the ChatGPT home screen, prompting users to “Try it.” The experience includes multiple year-end insights, such as “Your 2025 Chat Stats,” which highlight details like the number of messages sent, chats held, images generated, em dashes exchanged, and more. 
  The feature also generated a card based on your subject interaction with ChatGPT. For example, someone who frequently uses ChatGPT to solve problems or break down complex ideas might receive an award like “Creative Debugger. The feature also generates a poem and an image that reflect the user’s main topics of interest over the year, adding a creative touch to the experience. 
 
The year-end review is promoted on the ChatGPT home screen, but does not open automatically. Users can choose whether or not they want to view it. The feature is available on both the web version of ChatGPT and the mobile apps on iOS and Android. Additionally, users can manually trigger the experience by simply asking ChatGPT for “Your Year with ChatGPT.” 
As per the TechCrunch report, users need to have both “reference saved memories” and “reference chat history” turned on to get their year end wrap. The report added that they must also meet a minimum level of conversation activity during the year. OpenAI clarified to TechCrunch that Team, Enterprise, and Education accounts will not have access to this feature.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

Apple study explains how AI-powered ISP could boost iPhone cameras: Details

Year ender 2025: Tracing rise of AI assistants from reactive to proactive

Apple may launch MacBook Pro with OLED touch screen in 2026: What to expect

ChatGPT Mac app users won't be able to use 'Voice' after Jan 15: Here's why

Topics :Tech NewsChatGPTOpenAISpotify

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story