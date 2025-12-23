ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

ChatGPT has introduced a new year-end feature that resembles Spotify Wrapped. Called “Your Year with ChatGPT,” it offers users a personalised snapshot of how they have used the AI chatbot over the past year, highlighting conversations, interests, and usage patterns in a fun, visual format.

According to TechCrunch, ChatGPT’s new feature is limited to select markets, such as the US and other English-speaking regions such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Business Standard observed that the year-end review is available in India as well, but only to users on paid plans. This suggests that Your Year with ChatGPT feature is expanding to more regions and users gradually.

Your Year with ChatGPT: What is it Much like Spotify Wrapped, the feature uses colourful visuals and personalised insights, along with playful "awards" based on how users interacted with ChatGPT throughout the year. A pop-up appears at the bottom of the ChatGPT home screen, prompting users to "Try it." The experience includes multiple year-end insights, such as "Your 2025 Chat Stats," which highlight details like the number of messages sent, chats held, images generated, em dashes exchanged, and more. The feature also generated a card based on your subject interaction with ChatGPT. For example, someone who frequently uses ChatGPT to solve problems or break down complex ideas might receive an award like "Creative Debugger. The feature also generates a poem and an image that reflect the user's main topics of interest over the year, adding a creative touch to the experience.