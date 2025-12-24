Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get new camera features with OneUI 8.5

Samsung is expected to introduce a range of new camera features with its next-generation Galaxy S26 flagship smartphones . According to a report by Android Authority, new smartphones could receive several software-driven camera upgrades as part of One UI 8.5. These changes are expected to enhance image quality, video capture, and shooting controls without relying heavily on camera hardware upgrades.

Galaxy S26 camera features: What to expect

24MP resolution option:

One of the key additions tipped for the Galaxy S26 series is a new 24MP resolution setting for standard Photo and Portrait modes. Code strings discovered in Samsung’s Camera Assistant app indicate that users may be able to shoot 24MP images as a middle ground between the default lower-resolution output and full high-resolution photos.

As per the report, this mode could work alongside Samsung’s existing “High efficiency pictures” option, which applies compression to reduce file sizes while maintaining visual quality. This could give users more flexibility when balancing detail and storage usage. ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 review: A sleek phone that breezes through daily use HDR10+ video recording: Another feature referenced in the Camera Assistant code points to HDR10+ video recording support. The strings suggest that users may be able to select HDR10+ instead of regular HDR in Video and Pro Video modes, as long as HDR recording is enabled in the camera’s video format settings.

Other features: The report also noted that earlier leaks had pointed to additional camera-related features, including Adaptive Pixel technology and a focus speed adjustment slider. Adaptive Pixel is believed to involve merging multiple lower-resolution images into a single higher-quality photo, potentially helping with noise reduction. However, there is currently no clear indication of how Samsung plans to implement this feature. Similarly, while a dedicated focus speed control has not yet surfaced in the Camera Assistant app, the report suggests Samsung may be preparing new focus-control hardware that could allow more precise autofocus tuning in future devices. Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. With Samsung having recently announced its 2nm Exynos 2600 processor, it is likely that the new chipset will power select Galaxy S26 variants in certain markets.

ALSO READ | Samsung announces 2nm Exynos 2600 in time for Galaxy S26 series: What's new The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. Camera hardware is expected to include a quad rear setup led by a 200MP primary sensor, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to follow a dual-chip strategy, with some regions receiving models powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while others may get variants running the Exynos 2600. The Galaxy S26 is tipped to feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.2-inch panel on the Galaxy S25. The display is expected to offer FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is believed to include a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12MP front camera.