Tech Wrap Dec 23: Android ELS, ChatGPT 2025 Recap, WhatsApp Channel Quiz

Google has rolled out its Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India for the first time, starting with Uttar Pradesh. The feature automatically sends a caller’s location to emergency services when an emergency number such as 112 is dialled. By sharing location details without manual input, the service aims to minimise response delays caused by unclear or incomplete information during emergencies.

ChatGPT has launched a new year-end recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped. Known as “Your Year with ChatGPT,” the feature provides users with a personalised overview of how they interacted with the AI chatbot over the year, showcasing conversations, interests, and usage trends through a visual experience.

WhatsApp on iOS to soon let Channel admins quiz followers WhatsApp is said to be testing a new Channel feature on iOS that allows admins to share quiz-based updates with followers. According to WABetaInfo, the Channel Quiz feature is being rolled out to some users on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS. This update enables admins to post interactive quizzes, adding a more engaging element to Channel updates instead of one-way content. The quiz feature is already available on Android devices. Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026 Samsung is reportedly exploring an expansion of its foldable smartphone lineup with a model that could offer a wider display aspect ratio than the current Galaxy Z Fold series. As per a report by CNET, citing South Korean publication Etnews, the company is internally developing a device referred to as the “Wide Fold,” which is expected to debut in the second half of 2026.

Vivo may launch V70 5G with Zeiss-tuned cameras soon Vivo is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Vivo V70 smartphone. According to a Digit report, the device has appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification platform. The listing has disclosed some important details about the upcoming handset, suggesting similarities with its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery OnePlus is said to be developing a new smartphone that could feature a large 9,000mAh battery and sit below the flagship OnePlus 15 series. According to Android Authority, the device carries the internal codename “Volkswagen” and is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

LG to let users delete Copilot AI on TVs after backlash LG recently faced criticism from users after a software update introduced Microsoft Copilot to certain webOS-based smart TVs. Many users reported that the feature appeared without prior notice and could not be removed. The issue surfaced over the weekend when LG TV owners shared screenshots on Reddit showing a Microsoft Copilot tile pinned to their home screens following a webOS update. The post gained widespread attention, with numerous users reporting similar experiences across different LG TV models. Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer

The Motorola Edge 70, which launched in India on December 15, is now available for purchase. The smartphone features a slim 5.99mm profile and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. The Edge 70 is offered in three Pantone-curated colour options and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust, sand, and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Motorola Edge 70 review: A sleek phone that breezes through daily use The Motorola Edge 70 succeeds by staying true to its core focus and largely delivering on it. Its slim design goes beyond aesthetics, making the phone noticeably easier and more comfortable to use on a daily basis. Unlike many thin smartphones, it does not feel fragile or heavily compromised, while battery life performs better than expected. Performance, display quality, and software remain consistent rather than flashy, aligning well with the phone’s overall approach.