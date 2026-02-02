Tech Wrap Feb 2: Instagram new feature, OPPO K14X launch, Copilot reminders

Instagram could soon let users opt out of someone's Close Friends lists Instagram is reportedly working on a new privacy feature that could allow users to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature would let users opt out of viewing private Stories, Reels, and posts shared with a restricted audience, without notifying the other person. The Meta-owned platform is said to be developing the tool to give users more control over their social boundaries. OPPO K14X with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to launch on February 10

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will launch the OPPO K14X in India on February 10. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. OPPO confirmed that the K14X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft Copilot can now send reminders to users on Android, iOS Microsoft Copilot is reportedly getting a new Reminders feature that sends push notifications to users’ smartphones. The feature is being rolled out on Android and iOS, with partial support on the web. With this update, if a user asks Copilot on the web to remind them of something — for example, in 10 minutes — Copilot can send a reminder notification to their phone at the scheduled time. According to a report by Windows Latest, reminders will not be delivered if notification permissions for Copilot are disabled on Android or iOS. While the feature is still in testing, it is reportedly being rolled out widely.

OpenAI plans to phase out GPT-5, GPT-4o and other older models OpenAI has announced that it will retire several older AI models from ChatGPT, including GPT-5 (Instant and Thinking), GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and o4-mini. According to the company, these models will stop being available in ChatGPT from February 13, 2026. OpenAI said the decision was driven by low usage, as most users have already moved to newer models. GPT-4o, which had briefly returned after being retired during the GPT-5 rollout, will now be phased out again. Google postpones Fitbit account migration deadline to May 19: Details Fitbit has officially pushed back the deadline for migrating standalone Fitbit accounts to Google Accounts, giving users additional time to make the switch. The mandatory migration, previously set for February 2, 2026, will now take effect on May 19, 2026, according to an update on Fitbit’s support page. After this date, Fitbit accounts that have not been linked to a Google Account will no longer be accessible.

Microsoft Xbox releases list of games releasing this week Microsoft has announced the lineup of games set to release on Xbox platforms in the week ahead, spanning Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, and select Xbox Play Anywhere titles. The slate includes a mix of established franchises, licensed properties, and indie-style puzzle and action games, with releases scheduled between February 2 and February 6. Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max may launch this month with macOS 26.3 Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as early as February or March. According to MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to ship with macOS 26.3, whose release window is slated for February to March, pointing to a launch timeline within this period.

Apple may explore clamshell foldable iPhone after first fold launch Apple will likely launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, with the device expected to feature a book-style folding design. However, a new report suggests the company is also exploring another foldable form factor. According to Bloomberg, Apple has begun early work on a second foldable iPhone that could adopt a clamshell-style design, similar to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. OnePlus 16 may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 'Pro': What to expect OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 16, by the end of 2026, following a similar timeline to the OnePlus 15. According to GSMArena, details have surfaced online suggesting possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by a “Pro version” of Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chip, likely to be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. It is also said to pack a significantly larger 9,000mAh battery.

Google Gemini may soon let you import chats from ChatGPT and more Samsung Galaxy S26 series to iQOO 15R: Smartphones that may launch in Feb February is set to be an active month for smartphone launches in India, with a mix of confirmed releases and devices expected to arrive soon. From Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S26 series and Vivo’s Zeiss-backed, camera-focused V70 lineup to new offerings from OPPO, POCO, iQOO and Realme, several brands are preparing to refresh their portfolios across segments. Google appears to be testing a set of new advanced features for Gemini, including an option to import chat histories from other AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. Other features include tools related to video authentication, and higher-resolution image downloads. The features were first spotted in early testing builds and shared by TestingCatalog, suggesting they are still under development and not yet available to all users.

Oracle plans to raise up to $50 billion in 2026 for cloud buildup Oracle Corp. plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion this year through a combination of debt and equity sales to build additional cloud infrastructure capacity, reflecting the scale of financing needed to feed AI’s growth. Oracle is raising money to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from the company’s largest cloud customers, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Nvidia Corp., OpenAI, TikTok Inc. and xAI Corp., the company said in a statement Sunday. Amazon, other firms cite AI for layoffs, real reason remains unclear