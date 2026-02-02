Google Gemini may soon let you import chats from ChatGPT and more: Details

Google appears to be testing a set of new advanced features for Gemini , including an option to import chat histories from other AI chatbots such as ChatGPT . Other features include tools related to video authentication, and higher-resolution image downloads. The features were first spotted in early testing builds and shared by TestingCatalog, suggesting they are still under development and not yet available to all users.

Screenshots from the testing phase show these additions appearing across Gemini’s attachment menu and settings, indicating Google is exploring ways to make it easier for users to move between AI platforms, manage content, and work with richer media outputs.

Gemini new advanced features: What to expect One of the most notable additions is an “Import AI chats” option, currently marked as beta. The feature appears in Gemini’s attachment menu and allows users to upload chat histories exported from other AI services, including tools like ChatGPT. The goal seems to be preserving conversation context when switching platforms, addressing a common issue for users who rely on long-running AI chats for work or research. ALSO READ: Google rolls out Project Genie: What is it, how it works, and availability According to TestingCatalog, imported conversations and any continued chats are saved under the user’s Activity section. The notice shown during import also states that this data may be used to improve Google’s services, including training generative AI models, which could raise privacy considerations for users importing older conversations.