Tech wrap Feb 20: iPhone 16e launch, Grok AI app, Microsoft Quantum chip

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e as the latest addition to the iPhone 16 series. Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e includes support for Apple Intelligence features and debuts Apple's in-house C1 modem. Pre-orders for the device in India start on February 21, with general sales commencing on February 28.

Elon Musk-owned AI company xAI has rolled out a standalone app for its chatbot, Grok. The app is now available on iOS in India via the Apple App Store, while an Android version is expected soon, as indicated by its “coming soon” listing on the Google Play Store. Musk also confirmed that dedicated apps for macOS and Windows PCs are in development.

Microsoft introduced its first quantum computing chip on Wednesday, stating that quantum computing advancements could arrive in “years, not decades.” This projection aligns with similar expectations set by Google and IBM, suggesting that the technology might become mainstream sooner than previously anticipated.

Also Read

French electronics company Thomson has launched a 43-inch QLED TV featuring the JioTele OS operating system. The brand claims that the new Smart TV OS from Jio delivers an intuitive and localized user experience. The television supports 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Audio.

Instagram has rolled out new features in direct messages (DMs) to enhance user experience. The updates allow users to translate messages instantly, share music, schedule messages, pin key content, and expand group chats more efficiently, making interactions more dynamic.

Apple has positioned the iPhone 16e as its new entry-level offering, serving as an alternative to the standard iPhone 16 models for users seeking an affordable way into the Apple ecosystem with modern capabilities. With the arrival of the iPhone 16e, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE, which previously occupied this segment.

On Wednesday, US tech giant Google announced the inauguration of its largest and fourth campus in India, situated on the outskirts of East Bengaluru, with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 employees.

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e as its entry-level model, providing users with access to the latest Apple features. Powered by the A18 chip, it includes Apple Intelligence support—something absent in last year’s base iPhone models. Despite this, the iPhone 15 still retains certain advantages. So, how does the iPhone 16e measure up against Apple’s 2023 base model?