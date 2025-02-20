iPhone 16e: How it compares to the iPhone 15 and which one is a better pick

Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, positioning it as the entry-level iPhone model for those seeking access to the latest Apple features. Powered by the A18 chip, it also supports Apple Intelligence—something unavailable on last-generation base iPhone models. However, the iPhone 15 still holds its own advantages. So how does the new iPhone 16e compare against Apple's 2023 base model? Let's find out:

Display

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 feature nearly identical 6.1-inch Retina XDR OLED displays, both limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the iPhone 15 boasts a brighter screen, offering a typical brightness of 1,000 nits and a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. In comparison, the iPhone 16e has a lower brightness level, with 800 nits typical brightness and a 1,200-nit peak for HDR content. Additionally, the iPhone 15 has a slightly higher resolution (2556 x 1179 pixels) compared to the iPhone 16e (2532 x 1170 pixels).

Performance

The iPhone 16e is powered by Apple's latest-generation A18 chip, derived from the iPhone 16 series. It features a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. In comparison, the iPhone 15 runs on the older A16 chip, which has a similar CPU architecture but includes an additional GPU core. Despite this, the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e introduces more advanced capabilities, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming graphics. Additionally, its Neural Engine—comparable to that of the iPhone 16—enables faster machine learning processing and grants access to Apple Intelligence features.

Camera

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with a single 48MP main camera featuring optical image stabilisation. This set-up also supports a 12MP telephoto mode for 2x zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 has a similar 48MP main sensor but includes an additional 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, making it more versatile for capturing wider shots. Both models feature identical 12MP front-facing cameras.

While their video recording capabilities are largely the same, the iPhone 16e introduces new features such as Wind Noise Reduction and Audio Mix for improved audio capture.

Battery and charging

Apple does not disclose battery capacities, but it claims the iPhone 16e has the longest battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, supporting up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. This surpasses the iPhone 15, which is rated for 20 hours.

Both devices support 20W wired charging, achieving a 50% charge in about 30 minutes. However, the iPhone 16e lacks MagSafe (Qi2) wireless charging, which is available on the iPhone 15, though it still supports standard Qi wireless charging.

Other features

One of the key differences between these models is the inclusion of a customisable Action Button on the iPhone 16e, allowing users to assign various functions to it. In contrast, the iPhone 15 retains a traditional mute switch for sound profile adjustments.

Another notable design difference is the front camera and Face ID placement. The iPhone 16e uses a notch similar to the iPhone 14, while the iPhone 15 features the Dynamic Island, aligning it with more recent iPhone designs.

Conclusion

The iPhone 16e introduces performance improvements with the A18 chip and enhanced battery life while offering Apple Intelligence support. However, the iPhone 15 maintains some advantages, including a brighter display, an additional ultra-wide camera, MagSafe support, and the more modern Dynamic Island. Choosing between the two depends on whether you prioritise newer AI capabilities and battery life or a more versatile camera system and a brighter screen.