Activision takes down Call of Duty: WWII amid PC remote hacking reports

American video game publisher Activision has temporarily taken down Call of Duty: WWII from the Microsoft Store and the PC version of Game Pass following reports from players regarding their computers getting hacked after playing the game. The issue does not affect players on Steam or console platforms like Xbox, as the game remains available there.

In a statement on Friday, Activision confirmed that the PC version of the game had been “brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue.” The publisher did not specify the exact nature of the issue, but The Verge reported that multiple players on social media have said that their systems were compromised through an RCE (Remote Code Execution) attack. This is a serious security flaw where a hacker can remotely run malicious code on someone’s device — effectively taking control of the system.

Reports suggest the problem may be tied to an outdated version of the game that was recently added to the Microsoft Store and Game Pass in June. According to TechCrunch, the version uploaded to Microsoft's platforms may have included a known vulnerability that had already been patched in other versions, such as the one available on Steam. According to a report by The Verge, a streamer shared a video in which the game froze mid-session, followed by windows opening on the desktop and a message warning they had been "RCE'd."

Remote Code Execution is one of the more dangerous types of software vulnerability, often used to deploy malware, spyware, or other harmful programs on a target device. In this case, simply playing the game could put a user's system at risk. What should players do? If you have recently played Call of Duty: WWII on PC via Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, it's best to run a security scan on your system and avoid launching the game until further notice. Activision has not confirmed when the game will return, but as per their statement, they are currently investigating the issue.