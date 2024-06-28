Tech wrap Jun 28: CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, Instagram AI chats, more

Nothing confirms MediaTek Dimensity 7300 for CMF Phone 1

Nothing has confirmed the processor offering that will power its CMF Phone 1. The British consumer electronics brand on June 28 announced that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC). The Dimensity 7300 chip is built on the 4nm architecture from the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). It is an 8-core chip with support for 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with 6100 mAh 'Glacier Battery' goes official

OnePlus has launched the Ace 3 Pro, an inaugural smartphone powered by its Glacier Battery. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus Pad Pro in its home country. Both the devices are expected to come to India, too. However, there has been no official confirmation from the brand as yet.

OnePlus has introduced the Pad Pro tablet in China. Based on the OnePlus Pad, the Pro model boasts a 3K resolution display in 7:5 aspect ratio and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While China's smartphone maker has confirmed global launch, yet, the OnePlus Pad Pro is likely to arrive in more regions, including India, in the coming months.

Apple released iOS 18 developer beta 2 earlier this week. The second beta of the upcoming operating system for iPhone packed several new features, including support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in select regions – not in India. Soon after, operators in select regions enabled support for RCS on iPhone, allowing iPhone users to benefit from RCS features while conversing with people with Google Android.

YouTube has announced new features, including AI features, for its premium members. Alongside, Google's video streaming platform has announced that it will soon bring new Premium plans other than the ones that already exist. YouTube also said that the company is exploring ways on how Premium subscribers can share the “benefits with friends.”

Samsung is anticipated to unveil an Ultra model in the Watch 7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. While previous reports have offered insights into the specifications of the anticipated rugged smartwatch from Samsung, a report by 9To5Google suggests that the Ultra model will get an Apple Watch-like strap placement mechanism to swap the watch bands.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch the Reno12 series in India soon. Launched in the company’s home country last month, the Reno 12 series comprises the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. Both the smartphones feature cameras with artificial intelligence features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio and AI Clear Face.

Meta has announced AI Studio for Instagram in beta that will allow creators in the US to generate artificial intelligence-powered chatbots. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg on the company’s broadcast channel on Instagram said that Instagram users will start seeing AI chatbots from creators and interest-based AIs on the platform in the coming weeks. “These will primarily show up in messaging for now, and will be clearly labelled as AI,” said Zuckerberg.

Hong Kong-based global electronic products manufacturer Secure Connection has expanded its India presence with a new personal audio product range, including three wireless Bluetooth speakers, under Honeywell branding. The newly launched speakers include Suono P300 and P400 under the Platinum series and Trueno U300 in the Ultimate Series. The company said that all three speakers offer versatility in use alongside durability features.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i presents itself as a sophisticated fusion of design and functionality, aimed at those who seek a laptop that does more than just the basics. Priced at Rs 150,000 onwards, the laptop features a durable aluminium chassis, a high-resolution OLED display, and a powerful NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. While the Yoga Pro 7i promises to handle everything from multi-tasking to gaming, how well does it manage to balance these aspects effectively when put to test in real life.

Skill development, financial support, and access to AI tech are the key challenges for Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as they look at adopting AI, said a joint study by Nasscom and Meta released on Thursday.