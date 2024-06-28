iOS 18: RCS messaging is inconsistent between Google Android, Apple iPhone

Apple released iOS 18 developer beta 2 earlier this week. The second beta of the upcoming operating system for iPhone packed several new features, including support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in select regions – not in India. Soon after, operators in select regions enabled support for RCS on iPhone, allowing iPhone users to benefit from RCS features while conversing with people with Google Android.

Though enabled by default, RCS on iOS will not be enabled if you are using a mobile virtual network operator but once RCS is active on the iPhone, it will not be affected by what network carrier the Android recipient is.

After opening an iPhone conversation in Google Messages, RCS messages will be visible in the text field. Typing indicators, read receipts and high-resolution images and videos work fine.

Conversation will be signified as not end-to-end encrypted by Google Messages via a lock icon with a slash. Message details will show the “Type” as “Rich Communication Service Message” instead of "End-to-End Encryption Rich Communication Service Message" that it usually shows in conversations between Android to Android using RCS.

Google also offers its own end-to-end Encryption for one-on-one conversation and group conversations as well for Android Messages. Apple wants the RCS Universal Profile standard to be added with encryption, so Google will supposedly shift to alternatives in upcoming days.

Moreover, the conversations' details page shows some missing settings. While talking to someone with an iPhone, there is no “Only send SMS & MMS messages” on/off toggle for that thread and neither is there a card to inform about the end-to-end encryption status unless the user switches SIMs from Android to iOS as previously.

In group conversations, users can change the name and let it sync with all members. A "Leave group" option is also given.

It is assumed that Google will update Messages to address these challenges before the iOS 18 launch.