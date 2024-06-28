Soon, Instagram will allow creators to use AI chatbots in messages: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Instagram's parent Meta has announced AI Studio in beta version that will let creators make AI chatbot versions. These will be used in conversations on their behalf in messages section

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Meta has announced AI Studio for Instagram in beta that will allow creators in the US to generate artificial intelligence-powered chatbots. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg on the company’s broadcast channel on Instagram said that Instagram users will start seeing AI chatbots from creators and interest-based AIs on the platform in the coming weeks. “These will primarily show up in messaging for now, and will be clearly labelled as AI,” said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg also shared a few images of the Instagram profiles of select creators who have received the personalised chatbot to chat with followers. From the creator’s profile page, followers can tap on the “Message” button next to the follow button to start a conversation with the AI chatbot. Zukerberg said that Meta has been closely working with creators to build these AIs, so that it is helpful in answering questions it gets from followers.

Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram Broadcast
In addition to this, Zuckerberg said that the AI Studio is still in its early stages and the one available is the first beta version of the AI chatbots. “We’ll keep working on improving them, and make them available to more people soon’” he added.

Zuckerberg also shared a video interview on the channel where he detailed Meta's strategy in the field of AI. In the interview Meta CEO said that these tools allow creators to create an “AI agent version of themselves to interact with their community”. He further added that in future Meta will allow users to create “UGC (user generated content) AI” which is not necessarily the AI version of themselves but a “virtual persona” that they want to exist.
Topics :InstagramAI technologyartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

