Tech wrap June 17: Apple's back-to-school offers, Sony Bravia 8 II and more

Apple has introduced its annual “Back to School” promotional campaign in India, providing bundle offers and educational discounts on selected iPads and MacBooks. This limited-time offer runs from June 17 to September 30 and is accessible through Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and official retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Sony has added a new lineup to its Bravia TVs in India with the unveiling of the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series. These models are powered by the XR processor with integrated AI functionality. According to the company, the XR Contrast Booster improves both brightness and color depth, ensuring realistic picture quality and immersive audio for a theatre-like experience. The series includes 55-inch and 65-inch variants with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Watch to get sleep, heart, fitness tools with OneUI 8 update Samsung is preparing to release the One UI 8 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch line. This major software upgrade brings features aimed at enhancing sleep tracking, cardiovascular health, fitness goals, and nutrition insights. Initially, the update will be available through a beta program for select users. Asus launches Vivobook S14, S16 series with Intel, Qualcomm chips in India Asus has launched four new laptops in India as part of its Vivobook series: Vivobook S14 (models S3407QA and S3407CA) and Vivobook S16 (models S3607CA and S3607VA). Prices start at Rs 74,990 for the S14 and Rs 69,990 for the S16. These laptops offer AI-ready performance, premium metal construction, vibrant displays, and come preloaded with Microsoft Office Home 2024 with lifetime access. Additionally, buyers receive one-year access to 100GB of Microsoft 365 Basic OneDrive cloud storage.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar launched at Rs 14,999 Homegrown brand boAt has introduced the Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA soundbar system in India. Featuring Dolby Atmos support, this 5.1-channel setup delivers 500W RMS power and includes a central soundbar with left, right, and center speakers, a wired subwoofer, and dual wired rear satellite speakers. Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan The Trump Organization, operated by Donald Trump’s sons, has ventured into the smartphone space with the launch of the T1 Phone. Priced at $499, the device includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is currently available for pre-order on the Trump Mobile website and will go on sale in the US this September. Finished in gold, the phone is said to be both designed and manufactured in the United States.

Amazfit unveils Active 2 Square smartwatch with 160 sports modes Chinese wearable brand Amazfit has launched the Active 2 Square smartwatch, a square-faced version of its recently introduced Active 2 model. Designed for users who prefer a geometric aesthetic, the smartwatch retains the same specifications as its round counterpart while offering a distinct visual identity. It is available with a black strap and an additional red strap. OnePlus Summer Launch: Nord 5, CE5, Buds 4 set to debut in India on July 8 OnePlus has announced its upcoming “Summer Launch” event for July 8. At the event, the company will unveil two smartphones—Nord 5 and Nord CE5—along with a new pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. While specifications for the Nord 5 and Buds 4 have been shared, details on the Nord CE5 are yet to be disclosed.

DRDO, IIT-Delhi demonstrate experimental progress in quantum communication India has made a notable advancement in quantum communication, which could pave the way for practical use in cyber security, as per the defence ministry. "The free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement over a distance of more than one km was achieved via a free-space optical link established on the IIT-Delhi campus," it said in a statement on Monday. WhatsApp to start showing ads to users in parts of messaging app On Monday, WhatsApp confirmed that it will begin displaying advertisements within specific sections of the app. The move is part of Meta Platforms' broader initiative to monetize the messaging platform. Ads will appear in the Updates tab, which sees use from up to 1.5 billion people daily. Personal chat areas, however, will remain ad-free, developers confirmed.

OpenAI wins $200 mn contract with Pentagon to pilot AI for defence tasks OpenAI has secured a $200 million deal with the US Department of Defense to explore the use of artificial intelligence in various administrative and security-related tasks. The one-year pilot project marks a significant move by the ChatGPT developer to expand its offerings to the government sector. AI Barbie incoming? Mattel taps OpenAI to power next-gen smart toys, games Toymaker Mattel has partnered with OpenAI to co-develop generative AI-enabled toys and games. The company—famous for brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price—says this collaboration aims to bring innovative, age-appropriate AI experiences to children's playtime while prioritizing safety and privacy.