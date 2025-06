YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube is set to integrate Veo 3 , Google’s latest AI video generation model, into YouTube Shorts . According to a recent blog post by the company, this move will allow creators to generate high-quality videos using simple text prompts – all within the Shorts creation platform.

The goal is to make advanced AI tools more accessible to a wider range of content creators. Veo 3 can generate realistic video clips from prompts, including visual details and context, making it a powerful tool for short-form storytelling.In the blog, YouTube highlighted how AI is transforming not only video content but also the creative process. “These tools will open new creative lanes for everyone to explore,” the company said. The feature is scheduled to roll out later this summer.

ALSO READ: Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins: Details The integration of Veo 3 is part of Google’s broader effort to weave its AI technologies across platforms, supporting creators with intelligent, assistive tools. Auto Dubbing feature ALSO READ: Canva integrates Google's Veo 3 for AI video generation with in-sync audio YouTube also highlighted its “Auto Dubbing” feature, which translates videos into multiple languages to help break down language barriers. Currently supporting nine languages, the tool will soon expand to 20. In just six months, creators have used Auto Dubbing to translate over 20 million videos, significantly enhancing their reach to global audiences.