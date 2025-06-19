Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

YouTube Shorts will soon get Google's Veo 3 AI video tool for high-quality, text-prompt video generation. The update is aimed at helping creators produce content more easily and efficiently

YouTube Shorts
YouTube Shorts
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube is set to integrate Veo 3, Google’s latest AI video generation model, into YouTube Shorts. According to a recent blog post by the company, this move will allow creators to generate high-quality videos using simple text prompts – all within the Shorts creation platform. 
The goal is to make advanced AI tools more accessible to a wider range of content creators. Veo 3 can generate realistic video clips from prompts, including visual details and context, making it a powerful tool for short-form storytelling.In the blog, YouTube highlighted how AI is transforming not only video content but also the creative process. “These tools will open new creative lanes for everyone to explore,” the company said. The feature is scheduled to roll out later this summer. 
The integration of Veo 3 is part of Google’s broader effort to weave its AI technologies across platforms, supporting creators with intelligent, assistive tools.
  Auto Dubbing feature 
YouTube also highlighted its “Auto Dubbing” feature, which translates videos into multiple languages to help break down language barriers. Currently supporting nine languages, the tool will soon expand to 20. In just six months, creators have used Auto Dubbing to translate over 20 million videos, significantly enhancing their reach to global audiences. 
  Google Veo 3: What’s new 
Unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, Veo 3 represents the latest update to the company’s AI video generation model. It offers not just video output from text prompts but also generates audio, including ambient sounds and character dialogue, for a more immersive experience. 
Earlier this month, Google began rolling out access to Veo 3 for AI Pro subscribers, expanding beyond the Ultra plan. It is now accessible through Flow, Google’s AI-powered video editing platform, and the Gemini mobile app with limited generation for Pro-tier users.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI chatbots that reason emit more carbon than ones with simple reply: Study

Apple 'Back-to-School' offers: Check deals and offers on iPads, Macs, more

Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins: Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked likely on July 9: What to expect from foldables

Apple releases iOS 18.6 beta, likely final update before iOS 26: What's new

Topics :GoogleAI ModelsYouTube

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story