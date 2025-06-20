Tech Wrap June 20: Vivo Y400 Pro, Adobe Project Indigo app, OPPO Reno 14

Vivo officially released the Y400 Pro in India on June 20. Priced from ₹24,999, the device comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen. Vivo claims this to be the slimmest 3D curved display in its category. The smartphone also features various AI tools designed to boost user performance and productivity.

Adobe has rolled out Project Indigo, a new camera app for iPhones that incorporates computational photography. According to the company, the app captures images with an SLR-style natural look and provides a full set of manual controls. It also includes Lightroom support for advanced editing and a “Technology Preview” space to test upcoming AI-powered tools.

OPPO Reno14 series with AI features to launch in India soon OPPO has teased the launch of its Reno 14 series in India on its official site. Following their China debut last month, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to launch in India with comparable specs. The smartphones will use MediaTek chipsets and integrate various AI features. Reliance Jio partners with Krafton, offers BGMI rewards with recharge plans Reliance Jio has teamed up with Krafton India, creators of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to unveil the country’s first gaming-centric recharge plans. These plans are tailored for BGMI players and come with in-game rewards, mobile data bundles, and access to cloud gaming.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to be launched in India on June 27 Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy M36 5G’s India launch for June 27. The company previewed the device’s design on its X (formerly Twitter) account and revealed some key features ahead of the launch. The phone will be part of the M-series and is set to enter the sub-₹20,000 market segment. Spotify prepares for Hi-Fi launch as 'Lossless' appears in app Spotify is seemingly nearing the release of its long-promised lossless audio option. New findings from the desktop app reference a “Lossless” tier, indicating that the feature, first introduced in 2021, might soon be launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be revealed during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, likely on July 9. Leaked renders show the device in Blue Shadow and Jet Black hues, with reports from Android Headlines hinting at two additional colors. Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work Nothing has previewed its upcoming “Glyph Matrix” interface, which will debut with the Nothing Phone 3. In a teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter), the brand showed a dot-matrix-style LED setup on the phone’s rear corner. The teaser, captioned “When light becomes language,” suggests this system might support customizable animations, notifications, or even interactive mini games like Snake.

Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords Following the release of update 1.01.1 for Elden Ring Nightreign earlier this month, Bandai Namco has introduced enhanced difficulty for certain battles. Players now face tougher versions of the Nightlord enemies, known as “Everdark Sovereigns,” offering a more intense challenge. Google trains Veo 3 AI video generation model using YouTube content According to CNBC, Google is training its Gemini and Veo 3 AI models using select YouTube videos. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the company leverages its video repository for AI development but emphasized that only a curated subset is used for training.

Google Phone app gets Material 3 Expressive redesign, new call gestures Google is introducing a new visual update for its Android Phone app through a Material 3 Expressive redesign. As reported by 9To5Google, the beta version now includes fresh gesture controls like “Horizontal swipe” and “Single tap” for answering calls, alongside a complete interface overhaul. Google updates Gemini AI with Shazam-like song search feature Google’s Gemini app on Android now includes a song identification feature, allowing users to find out which song is playing nearby by asking the app directly. This update restores a function once offered by Google Assistant, offering a Shazam-like experience.

Apple's first foldable iPhone may arrive in 2026, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Apple is reportedly on track to launch its first foldable iPhone by the second half of 2026. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple is finalizing display specifications, while details on components like the hinge are still under review. Foxconn eyes iPhone enclosure manufacturing in Tamil Nadu Foxconn is planning to begin production of iPhone enclosures—essentially the device’s metal or glass exterior frames—at a new facility located in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing unit will be set up within ESR Industrial Park, according to The Economic Times.