Isro transfers SSLV tech to defence major HAL in a ₹511 crore deal

Under this technology transfer agreement, HAL will have the capability to independently build, own and commercialise SSLV launches,” Goenka said.The Technology Transfer Agreement will be signed among HAL, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Isro and IN-SPACe. The agreement encompasses extensive training and handholding of HAL personnel by Isro teams, both at Isro and HAL facilities, for the realisation and launch of two SSLVs in the next two years.“The three bidders demonstrated a high level of technical competency to absorb the technology, and we appreciate the earnest effort put in by all three bidders in providing extensive documentation in support of the technical evaluation criteria. The launch vehicle system, being multidisciplinary in nature, would require the winning entity — HAL — to undergo rigorous handholding and training under Isro at both Isro's and the entity's facilities. This is aimed at realising the projected launch of two SSLVs from an Indian launch port,” said Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe.