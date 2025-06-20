Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Earlier this month, Elden Ring Nightreign released the 1.01.1 update and just a few weeks after that the publisher, Bandai Namco, has announced that it has made select fights in the game tougher than before. Players who desire to have a challenging fight in the game can now take on “Everdark Sovereigns,” which are more difficult versions of the game’s Nightlord foes that they usually face to conclude a run.

“Other Everdark Sovereigns- (Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog) will be added to the game at a later date,” said Bandai Namco.

According to the Bandai Namco, a new Everdark Sovereign will make its way to Limveld each week. Players who have already conquered the standard version of that specific Nightlord will then become eligible to challenge its more powerful Everdark Sovereign form. Once the limited-time window ends, the Sovereign will no longer be accessible in Expeditions—at least temporarily.

As per the video game publisher: “These limited-time versions of the Nightlords are extremely challenging and pose an even greater threat to the Nightfarers with new moves and increased power.” ALSO READ: Google Phone app gets Material 3 Expressive redesign, new call gestures Elden Ring Nightreign tough fight: Availability and awards Everdark Sovereigns can only be battled in online mode, and each one is available for a limited duration. For instance, the enhanced Gaping Jaw will remain accessible until June 25 at 8:59 PM ET (6:29 am IST, June 26). When players beat an Everdark Sovereign, they will get “Sovereign Sigils,” which they can exchange for “special Relics and other items.”

According to a report by The Verge, the game will also receive DLC update in some time which would add new playable characters and bosses. Additionally, an Elden Ring movie is reportedly in the works. ALSO READ: Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01.1 Single-player mode changes: A new effect, “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat,” has been introduced to solo expeditions, allowing players to revive once during each Night boss encounter.

Rune rewards for solo expeditions have been increased. General gameplay adjustments: Players reaching Day 3 in Expeditions will now receive more high-rarity Relics as part of their rewards.

The odds of obtaining high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones at the Small Jar Bazaar have also been raised. Bug fixes: