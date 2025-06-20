Jio’s gaming recharge plans: Price and benefits
- Rs 495 plan: Offers 1.5GB data per day, an additional 5GB data, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Includes a JioGames Cloud subscription.
- Rs 545 plan: Provides 2GB data per day, 5GB additional data, and unlimited calling for 28 days. Also includes cloud gaming access.
In-game rewards for BGMI players
- Bard’s Journey Set
- Desert Taskforce Mask
- Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail
- These rewards are aimed at enhancing in-game experiences and engagement for BGMI players.
How to redeem BGMI in-game rewards
- Recharge with a Jio gaming pack
- Receive confirmation SMS
- Find your BGMI reward codes in the MyJio app
- Visit the official BGMI redeem page
- Enter your character ID and the reward code
- A message will confirm: “Code has been redeemed”
JioGames Cloud access
- Smartphones
- Jio set-top boxes
- Android TVs
- Web browsers
- No downloads are required to play.
How to access the cloud gaming service
- Install and open the JioGames app
- Log in using the recharged Jio number
- Start playing instantly through the cloud
