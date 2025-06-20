Telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with Krafton India, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to introduce India’s first gaming recharge plans. These plans are specifically designed for BGMI players and offer a mix of in-game rewards, cloud gaming access, and mobile data benefits.

Jio’s gaming recharge plans: Price and benefits

Two new plans are available:

Rs 495 plan: Offers 1.5GB data per day, an additional 5GB data, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Includes a JioGames Cloud subscription.

Rs 545 plan: Provides 2GB data per day, 5GB additional data, and unlimited calling for 28 days. Also includes cloud gaming access.

In addition, three limited-duration gaming add-ons are available with restricted data benefits.

In-game rewards for BGMI players Users recharging with these plans will receive exclusive BGMI items, including: Bard’s Journey Set

Desert Taskforce Mask

Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail

These rewards are aimed at enhancing in-game experiences and engagement for BGMI players. How to redeem BGMI in-game rewards Recharge with a Jio gaming pack

Receive confirmation SMS

Find your BGMI reward codes in the MyJio app

Visit the official BGMI redeem page

Enter your character ID and the reward code

A message will confirm: “Code has been redeemed” JioGames Cloud access Subscribers can access over 500 games via JioGames Cloud on: Smartphones

Jio set-top boxes

Android TVs

Web browsers

No downloads are required to play.