Tech Wrap June 5: OnePlus 13s, Nintendo Switch 2, Sony State of Play 2025

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 13s, the smallest model in its flagship 13-series. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and sports a 6.32-inch screen. A notable design shift is the inclusion of a new customizable “Plus Key,” replacing the brand’s traditional Alert Slider. The device also introduces “OnePlus AI,” a collection of artificial intelligence tools developed by the brand.

Nintendo has introduced its next-generation handheld console, the Switch 2, which keeps the hybrid design enabling handheld, tabletop, and docked modes. Equipped with a custom Nvidia processor, it features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD and 256GB of storage. It comes with updated Joy-Con 2 controllers and aims to offer enhanced graphics, fluid gameplay, and compatibility with current Switch games.

Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights Sony opened its 2025 State of Play event on June 4, showcasing new game announcements, release schedules, and hardware updates for the PlayStation ecosystem. One major reveal was “Project Defiant,” Sony’s first wireless fight stick. WhatsApp to roll out no-code AI chatbot builder WhatsApp is working on a new functionality that will let users craft their own AI chatbots within the app—without any coding skills. As reported by WABetaInfo, this tool will offer a simple step-by-step process for building a personalized assistant. Like OpenAI’s Custom GPTs and Google Gemini’s Gems, this tool is designed to accommodate each user’s individual preferences and requirements.

OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed Launched alongside the OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus Pad 3 tablet features the same high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It includes a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It integrates new AI functions like the Translate app and introduces productivity tools such as Open Canvas for enhanced split-screen multitasking. Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses for research hint at what's next for its wearables Meta has announced “Aria Gen 2,” its second-gen smart glasses meant for research. Built to support studies in augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, these glasses aren’t intended for consumer use. Instead, they serve as a testbed for researchers and developers, offering insights into the potential direction of Meta’s future consumer smart eyewear.

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026 IO Interactive, the Danish game studio, has dropped the debut trailer for its upcoming James Bond title “007 First Light” during Sony’s 2025 State of Play event. Though the specific release date remains unconfirmed, the game is expected to hit Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. WWDC25: Apple may announce new head gestures, camera controls for AirPods At the upcoming WWDC, Apple is anticipated to roll out new accessibility features for AirPods. According to 9To5Mac, possible updates include automatic sleep pause, gesture-based controls, and camera operation via AirPods. While the event typically focuses on platform software, Apple has previously added such AirPods features through firmware updates.

ChatGPT rolls out recording and integrations with GDrive, Outlook, and more OpenAI is enhancing ChatGPT’s usability with new capabilities aimed at boosting productivity. The latest features include a recording option, integration with cloud drives, and deeper research tools. Users can now extract content from platforms like Google Drive, OneDrive, SharePoint, Dropbox, and Box—making information access and collaboration more seamless. OnePlus 13s available for pre-orders in India The newly introduced OnePlus 13s is now open for pre-orders in India via the official website and the OnePlus Store App. Customers can book the phone until June 12 and enjoy limited-period offers such as bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes OpenAI has identified a growing number of Chinese entities using its AI tools for malicious activities. According to its latest report, while these efforts are typically modest in size and target limited audiences, the tactics and reach have evolved. The company noted that the operations are still relatively small in scale. OnePlus 13s review: Compact flagship phone with smart AI, standout battery At Rs 59,999 for the 512GB model, the OnePlus 13s delivers flagship-level features in a smaller form factor. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip, effective heat control, and strong gaming capability, it holds its ground against larger premium phones. Its software benefits from AI additions like AI Call Assistant, enhancing utility over gimmickry.

Hackers posed as IT staff to steal Salesforce data from firms: Google Google’s threat intelligence unit has reported that a hacking group impersonated IT support to access Salesforce systems in multiple companies. Linked to the loosely organized Com group based across the US, UK, and Europe, these attackers infiltrated at least 20 organizations, using the access to steal data and demand ransoms. IndiaAI Mission: Large IT, AI firms may not get govt nod to make LLMs The Indian government may reject proposals from major IT and AI companies aiming to build large language models (LLMs), sources told Business Standard. The Ministry of Electronics and IT believes these larger firms have the capacity to obtain their own GPU resources and funding independently, without government support under the Rs10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.

India doubles down on AI with Rs 10,000 crore fund, 50,000 GPU ambition India is intensifying its AI development efforts through the IndiaAI Mission, with a focus on acquiring essential computing infrastructure. Initially targeting 10,000 GPUs for researchers and startups, the mission now aims for 50,000 GPUs, according to MeitY Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh. Apple loses bid to pause court order letting apps bypass App Store fees Apple has failed in its legal attempt to delay enforcement of a court decision requiring it to allow app developers to direct users to external payment systems. The US federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the earlier order, marking a continued setback in Apple’s long-standing legal clash with Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Reddit sues Anthropic for allegedly 'scraping' user data to train Claude Reddit has filed a lawsuit against AI firm Anthropic, accusing it of unlawfully "scraping" user-generated content from its platform to train the Claude chatbot. The lawsuit alleges that Anthropic used automated bots to access Reddit content and included user data in its training sets without obtaining permission. Google partners with Chile to deploy a trans-Pacific submarine cable Google has signed a deal with Chile to construct a new undersea fiber optic cable connecting South America with Asia and Oceania. Scheduled for 2027, the Humboldt Cable will stretch 14,800 kilometers, linking Valparaiso, Chile to Sydney, Australia, via French Polynesia, aiming to boost Chile’s role in global digital infrastructure.