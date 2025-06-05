Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp to roll out no-code AI chatbot builder: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp to roll out no-code AI chatbot builder: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp is testing an in-app tool to let users create AI chatbots with custom roles, traits, and avatars-no coding needed. The feature includes sharing options and is rolling out to beta users

WhatsApp's AI Studio
WhatsApp's AI Studio (Image: WABetaInfo)
Sweta Kumari
Jun 05 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to create personalised AI chatbots directly within the app, without needing to write any code. According to WABetaInfo, the tool will offer a guided, step-by-step process to build a custom AI assistant. Similar to OpenAI’s Custom GPTs and Google Gemini’s Gems, this new functionality is designed to tailor assistants to individual needs and preferences.
 
Currently, creating an AI assistant requires access to Meta’s AI Studio or tools on Instagram or Messenger. With this update, Meta is integrating that capability into WhatsApp to provide a seamless cross-platform experience. 

Custom AI chatbots on WhatsApp: How it works

According to the report, the chatbot creation process begins with the user choosing a role for the AI—such as a study coach, travel assistant, or motivational companion. Users can then define personality traits like calm and thoughtful, humorous and lively, or professional and informative.
 
Based on these selections, WhatsApp will offer smart suggestions to help shape how the chatbot communicates and behaves.
 
An AI-generated avatar will visually represent the chatbot. Users will be able to customise this avatar to better reflect the assistant’s identity. WhatsApp will also offer tailored templates aligned with the user’s choices, refining the chatbot’s tone, behaviour and interaction style for a more natural experience. 

Private or shared assistants

Once the assistant is set up, it becomes fully functional within WhatsApp. By default, the chatbot remains private to its creator. However, users can share it via a unique link—through contacts, group chats, or publicly on social media. This makes the feature suitable for both personal use and broader, public-facing roles like recommendations or entertainment.
 
The feature is currently available to selected beta testers on Android and iOS, and is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

Artificial intelligence whatsapp WhatsApp features

Jun 05 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

