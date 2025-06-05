Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights

Sony kicked off its 2025 State of Play showcase on June 4, revealing a lineup of new game titles, release dates, and hardware announcements for the PlayStation ecosystem. Among the highlights was the unveiling of Project Defiant—Sony’s first wireless fight stick.

Project Defiant: Sony’s wireless fight stick

Sony introduced Project Defiant, its first wireless arcade-style fight stick designed for PS5 and PC. The controller supports both wired gameplay and low-latency wireless performance via Sony’s PlayStation Link tech. It includes a digital stick, mechanical-switch buttons, and toolless swappable restrictor gates (square, circle, octagon).

Other features include a touchpad, onboard accessory storage, and the ability to wake the PS5 by holding the PS button. The controller also supports USB-C for wired play and comes with a carry case for transport. While Sony has not announced a final name or release date, the fight stick is targeting a 2026 launch, with more details expected in the coming months.