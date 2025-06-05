Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights

From a wireless arcade fight stick to James Bond and Marvel titles, Sony's State of Play 2025 unveiled major game releases and accessories for PS5 and beyond

Sony kicked off its 2025 State of Play showcase on June 4, revealing a lineup of new game titles, release dates, and hardware announcements for the PlayStation ecosystem. Among the highlights was the unveiling of Project Defiant—Sony’s first wireless fight stick.

Project Defiant: Sony’s wireless fight stick

Sony introduced Project Defiant, its first wireless arcade-style fight stick designed for PS5 and PC. The controller supports both wired gameplay and low-latency wireless performance via Sony’s PlayStation Link tech. It includes a digital stick, mechanical-switch buttons, and toolless swappable restrictor gates (square, circle, octagon).
 
Other features include a touchpad, onboard accessory storage, and the ability to wake the PS5 by holding the PS button. The controller also supports USB-C for wired play and comes with a carry case for transport. While Sony has not announced a final name or release date, the fight stick is targeting a 2026 launch, with more details expected in the coming months.

Sony State of Play 2025: Game announcements and trailers

  • 007 First Light trailer – First trailer released; stars a young James Bond and Lennie James. Launch expected in 2026.
  • Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls – A 4v4 fighting game by Arc System Works; coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.
  • Silent Hill f – Set in 1960s Japan; trailer revealed with a release date of September 25, 2025.
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Launching September 30, 2025, for PS5 with Classic and Enhanced versions.
  • Nioh 3 – Confirmed for PS5 in early 2026; demo available now.
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – New gameplay trailer includes a tease of Snake vs. Monkey mode.
  • Ghost of Yōtei – Dedicated showcase planned for July ahead of the October 2 launch.
  • Astro Bot – Getting five new levels, collectible Special Bots, and a themed DualSense controller later this year.
  • Lumines Arise – From Tetsuya Mizuguchi; coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in Fall 2025 with free summer demos.
  • Pragmata – Returns with new trailer showing dual-character gameplay in a moon-based mission.
  • Thief (VR) – A new VR-exclusive game for PS VR2 launching in 2025.
  • Romeo Is a Dead Man – Multiverse action game by Grasshopper Manufacture; set for PS5 in 2026.
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection – Classic titles with behind-the-scenes content; coming to PS4 and PS5 this year.
  • Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – Side-scrolling entry releasing on July 31, 2025.
  • Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – A 2.5D RPG in the Bloodstained universe; launching in 2026.
  • Tides of Tomorrow – Multiplayer storytelling RPG launching February 24, 2026.
  • Sword of the Sea – From Giant Squid; launches via PS Plus on August 19, 2025.
  • Sea of Remnants – Genre-blending ocean RPG exploring cycles of death and rebirth.
  • Cairn – Survival climbing game releasing November 5, 2025; demo now available.
  • Digimon Story: Time Stranger – RPG set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 3, 2025.
  • Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – New instalment launching September 5, 2025.
  • Baby Steps – Comedic walking sim releasing September 8, 2025, on PS5 and PC.
  • Hirogami – Origami-inspired action game launching September 3, 2025.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

