Android 16 QPR Beta 1.1 brings security features introduced at Google I/O25

Bug fixes for Pixel devices
- Fixed unresponsive navigation buttons in app drawer or recent apps view
- Resolved media player progress bar issue on lock screen
- Fixed crash when opening wallpaper effects
- Addressed crash in the battery menu of the Settings app
- Fixed display cut-off in wide clock format on lock screen
- Corrected search button colour glitch while scrolling
- Restored missing “Approve” button in Device Admin panel
- Improved readability in photo picker dark mode
- Fixed date display issue on the home screen
- Resolved fingerprint unlock failure in multi-user low-power mode
Eligible Pixel devices
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
- Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
- Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
- Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
