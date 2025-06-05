Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes

OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes

While the scope and tactics employed by these groups have expanded, the operations detected were generally small in scale and targeted limited audiences, OpenAI said

OpenAI
Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, there have been concerns about the potential consequences of generative AI technology | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters SAN FRANCISCO
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
OpenAI is seeing an increasing number of Chinese groups using its artificial intelligence technology for covert operations, which the ChatGPT maker described in a report released Thursday. 
While the scope and tactics employed by these groups have expanded, the operations detected were generally small in scale and targeted limited audiences, the San Francisco-based startup said. 
Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, there have been concerns about the potential consequences of generative AI technology, which can quickly and easily produce human-like text, imagery and audio. 
OpenAI regularly releases reports on malicious activity it detects on its platform, such as creating and debugging malware, or generating fake content for websites and social media platforms. 
In one example, OpenAI banned ChatGPT accounts that generated social media posts on political and geopolitical topics relevant to China, including criticism of a Taiwan-centric video game, false accusations against a Pakistani activist, and content related to the closure of USAID. 
Some content also criticized US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, generating X posts, such as "Tariffs make imported goods outrageously expensive, yet the government splurges on overseas aid. Who's supposed to keep eating?". 
In another example, China-linked threat actors used AI to support various phases of their cyber operations, including open-source research, script modification, troubleshooting system configurations, and development of tools for password brute forcing and social media automation. 
A third example OpenAI found was a China-origin influence operation that generated polarized social media content supporting both sides of divisive topics within US political discourse, including text and AI-generated profile images. 
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on OpenAI's findings. 
OpenAI has cemented its position as one of the world's most valuable private companies after announcing a $40 billion funding round valuing the company at $300 billion. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPTChina

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

