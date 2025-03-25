Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp for iOS tests Spotify integration for music sharing: How it works

WhatsApp for iOS tests Spotify integration for music sharing: How it works

WhatsApp update testing platform WABetaInfo has reported that a feature to share music from Spotify on WhatsApp statuses for iOS users is available in beta release version 25.8.10.72

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature on iOS that will make sharing music easier. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature to share music from Spotify as status updates is an integration spotted within the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.
 
How it works
 
According to WABetaInfo, Spotify integration was spotted in the beta version 25.8.10.72 of the app for iOS. Screenshots shared by the tracker suggest that when users post a song to their status, WhatsApp will generate a preview displaying key details such as the song title, artist name, and album cover.
 
Additionally, the feature is expected to include a "Play on Spotify" link, enabling users to open the track directly on the streaming platform.

Once introduced, Spotify users on iOS may see a new "Status" option in the share menu, bringing WhatsApp’s music-sharing functionality closer to what is already available on Instagram.
 
However, WABetaInfo notes that the feature is still in development and is not yet available to beta testers through Apple's TestFlight program. It is expected to be rolled out to more WhatsApp beta users on iOS in the coming weeks.
 
In other news, a feature akin to this was also spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.25.8.3 for Android. WABetaInfo reported that the said feature is under development for beta testers on Android too. It is expected to be rolled out to beta testers in the coming weeks.
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

